Emirates and Barclays Launch Exclusive Bonus Skywards Miles and Tier Miles Offer on All Purchases with Emirates Skywards Mastercard® Through End of Year

"Since the start of the pandemic, Emirates Skywards quickly adapted to offer members more flexibility during this challenging time," said Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Skywards. "We were one of the first in the world to extend members' Tier status until 2022 and are now offering our members new ways to fast-track to the next Tier status by earning Tier Miles on all purchases with the Emirates Skywards Mastercard. We look forward to continue strengthening our partnership with Barclays, and to offer our more than 2.7 million U.S. members greater value, choice and unmatched rewards."

Fast-Track to the Next Tier

Earn 1 Tier Mile for every 4 Skywards Miles with the Emirates Skywards Mastercard. Use the card to fast-track to the next Tier quicker – unlocking elite Tier benefits such as bonus Skywards Miles while flying Emirates and flydubai, Emirates lounge access, priority check-in, complimentary seat selection, additional baggage allowance, and many more privileges.

Earn up to 60,000 Bonus Skywards Miles*

For a limited time beginning June 16, Emirates Skywards Mastercard cardmembers who apply for the card and are approved can also enjoy up to 60,000 bonus Skywards Miles.

Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers can earn 50,000 bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of enrollment.

in the first 90 days of enrollment. Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers can earn 60,000 bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of enrollment.

Cardmembers can earn even more Skywards Miles and Tier Miles when spending with the Emirates Skywards Mastercard across Emirates' variety of hotel, car rental, retail and lifestyle partners such as skywardsmilesmall.com, Emirates Skywards Hotels and more. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, upgrades, hotel stays and money-can't-buy experiences.

"As the world opens up for travel, we're proud to provide the highest customer value to our Emirates Skywards Mastercard cardmembers with these enhanced benefits," said Kristyn Forrester, managing director, head of airline partnerships, Barclays. "This is a unique opportunity that will allow cardmembers to earn Tier Miles faster to enjoy exclusive benefits designed to make their travel more rewarding."

Emirates Skywards continues to pioneer innovative ways for its members to earn and redeem Skywards Miles in the air and on the ground. The loyalty program was one of the first in the world to offer its members an extension on Tier status until 2022. Emirates Skywards is also currently offering double Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights booked through July 31, 2021. The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has also been further extended until Dec. 31, 2021, providing Emirates Skywards members with more opportunities to spend Miles on an extensive range of benefits and privileges.

To apply or learn more about the Emirates Skywards Mastercard, visit www.emirates.com/us/english/destinations_offers/barclays-partnership.

*Terms and conditions apply

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, has more than 27 million members. The program offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and one-of-a-kind experiences. For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

SOURCE Barclays