Emirates Launches Limited Time Offer for Spring: Apply for the Emirates Skywards Mastercard® and Save up to $1,996 on Emirates Flight Tickets Upon Approval

The Emirates Skywards Mastercard is the loyalty program's first cobranded credit card suite in the U.S. in partnership with Barclays. The card offers customers more chances to earn Skywards Miles through everyday spend, including travel and lifestyle purchases.

The card is available as two versions: Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard®, with an annual fee of $99, and Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard®, with an annual fee of $499. Each card unlocks exclusive rewards and privileges, including the opportunity to earn 3 Skywards Miles for every $1 spent on eligible Emirates purchases; 2 Skywards Miles on eligible travel purchases; and 1 Skywards Mile on all other purchases. Cardmembers can earn and accumulate unlimited Skywards Miles with no expiration date, as long as the account remains open and active.

Save up to $1,996 on Emirates First Class and Business Class tickets

For a limited time, new Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard cardmembers can enjoy a discount of $499 on up to four First Class or Business Class tickets, purchased under the same booking reference – which is a savings up to $1,996. Cardmembers also can enjoy Emirates Skywards Gold Tier membership status for the first year, earn 40,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days, and more.

Emirates Skywards Gold Tier benefits include an additional piece of checked baggage at 23 Kg in Economy Class, 32 Kg in Business Class and First Class, over and above the standard free baggage allowance, complimentary access to Emirates Business Class lounges worldwide for the cardmember and a guest, 50% bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates flights, priority baggage delivery, and more. For more information on the card benefits, click here.

Save up to $396 on Emirates Economy Class tickets

New Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard cardmembers can also enjoy an exclusive discount of $99 on up to four Economy Class tickets, purchased under the same booking reference – which is a savings up to $396. Cardmembers also enjoy Emirates Skywards Silver Tier membership status for the first year, earn 30,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days, and more.

Emirates Skywards Silver Tier benefits include complimentary access to Emirates Business Class lounges in Dubai, 25% bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates flights, free Economy Class seat selection and priority check-in and boarding. For more information on the card benefits, click here.

This offer is applicable across all Emirates fare types and the booking period is valid for 12 months from the card issue date.*

Travelers can choose to fly from any of Emirates' 11 U.S. gateways – including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Newark (June), Orlando (June), Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Seattle – to more than 90 destinations via Dubai, across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The airline has also announced it will resume its direct service between Milan and New York on June 1, 2021, reopening year-round connectivity between Europe and the U.S.

Customers can travel with full confidence and assurance as the airline has implemented the latest health and safety measures at every touchpoint of the customer journey.

Offering Emirates Skywards members greater value and choice

This exclusive offer will provide Emirates Skywards' 2.6 million U.S. members greater value, flexibility, and choice. Last year, Emirates Skywards was ranked as Top 10 Best Frequent Flyer Program by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice 2020 – recognized for its industry leading initiatives and innovative product offerings.

To apply or learn more about the Emirates Skywards Mastercard, visit www.emirates.com/us/english/destinations_offers/barclays-partnership.

*Terms and conditions apply

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, has more than 27 million members. The program offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and one-of-a-kind experiences. For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

