Emirates NBD Enhances Data-driven Decision Making as First Global Bank to Leverage SAP Financial Services Data Platform

The implementation of the SAP Financial Services Data Platform has initially focused on Emirates NBD's Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment. It was completed in 10 months and marks the second phase of expansion for Emirates NBD's Enterprise Data Platform (EDP). The EDP, which leverages Hadoop Big Data technology, was initially launched in November 2018. As the bank's biggest flagship initiative in its ongoing AED 1 billion digital transformation, it aims to help continuously enhance Emirates NBD's customer experience by increasingly leveraging data-driven intelligence.

With the SAP Financial Services Data Platform now in place, the bank's EDP provides a standardized, consistent representation of complex data from all Emirates NBD systems and applications. This data can be consumed by data-driven applications and other business intelligence tools.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, said: "Being increasingly effective and efficient in both harvesting and leveraging our growing critical data is core to Emirates NBD's digital transformation. We are proud to be the first bank in the world to successfully go live with SAP Financial Services Data Platform, after initially launching our Enterprise Data Platform in November 2018. Harnessing the power of Hadoop and SAP HANA has brought significantly increased capability to our Enterprise Data Platform which is ultimately aligned with Emirates NBD's vision to drive data-driven decision making holistically across the bank."

Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Emirates NBD as it continues expanding its Enterprise Data Platform capabilities. As the first global bank to leverage SAP Financial Services Data Platform, this is a milestone for both of our organizations. Emirates NBD's Enterprise Data Platform handles massive volumes of diverse data, and can now derive real-time insights to improve the customer experience, drive growth, optimize risk controls and business outcomes, and automate business processes."

Emirates NBD is working closely with SAP to further expand usage of the Enterprise Data Platform across other critical business functions including trade finance, assets, liabilities and human resources as examples, to ultimately advance its application of analytics and reporting.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD is a leading banking Group in the region. As at 30th June 2019, total assets were AED 537.8 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 146 Billion). The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry, with over 90 per cent of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The bank was declared the Most Innovative Financial Services Organization of the Year at the 2017 BAI Global Innovation Awards.

The bank currently has 233 branches and 1081 ATMs and SDMs in the UAE and overseas and a large social media following, being the only bank in the Middle East ranked among the top 20 in the 'Power 100 Social Media Rankings', compiled by The Financial Brand. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena and has strong Islamic Banking, Global Markets & Treasury, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Brokerage operations.

The Group has operations in the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and representative offices in China, Indonesia and Turkey.

The Group is an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and community initiatives, in close alignment with the UAE government's strategies, including financial literacy and advocacy for inclusion of People with Disabilities under its #TogetherLimitless platform. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai. For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

