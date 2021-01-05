Emirates Post will distribute Lleida.net's electronic signature and notification services in United Arab Emirates

MADRID and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national postal company of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Post, will market all the electronic signature and certified electronic notification services of listed Spanish company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN).

Through this contract, which has been signed for an unlimited period of time, Emirates Post will distribute Digital Signature services to the citizens, private entities and public bodies in the Arab country.

Emirates Post Group Company is a public corporation under the Emirates Investment Authority, that operates as a commercial entity throughout the country.

The company, based in Dubai, is the official licensing entity for all postal, courier and logistics services in the UAE.

The services will be provided by Emirates Post as a federal entity in the nation, and will have a neutral character towards public and private organizations.

Some of the services included in the contract are integrated, from the first day, within the UAE Pass initiative from the Federal Government of the country.

UAE PASS is the first national digital identity program, for all citizens, residents and visitors, of UAE.

It allows access to official services in different sectors, as well the ability to sign and receive as digital signature of all kinds of official documents.

"We have key alliances with different national postal services that allow us to expand our technology around the world and are allowing us to bring great returns to our shareholders. The agreement with Emirates Post is the cornerstone of a new expansion in the Middle East," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

His Excellency Abdulla M. Alashram, CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, stated that "The introduction of this service is a further step to incorporate digitalization into our service and support the national agenda towards a smarter government system."

The services will be provided directly from servers hosted in the Arab country.

Lleida.net is the official provider of certified electronic communications for national postal services such as those of Colombia, South Africa and Zambia, among others. It has operations in 19 countries.

The company has more than 195 patents for its digital signature inventions worldwide. Among the countries that have granted acknowledgements to Lleida.net are the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia, Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Office, Mexico, South Africa or New Zealand.

