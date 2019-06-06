Emirates Steel Accelerates Digital Roadmap And Safeguards Manufacturing Supply Chain With Commvault

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Emirates Steel has implemented Commvault HyperScale™ to support its digitalization ambitions and safeguard its manufacturing operations.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Steel is wholly government owned. At full capacity, its 11 plants produce 3.5 million tons of steel products, such as sheets, beams, and reinforced bars, every year for the construction industry. The company's digitalization efforts include moving its SAP modules to the cloud through Microsoft public cloud solutions.

"Backup was a challenge with underlying technology scattered across different environments and running on aging Dell hardware," said Mohammed Azam, IT Infrastructure Head at Emirates Steel. "I initially liked Rubrik's simple interface but realized, at the Commvault GO event, that Commvault HyperScale proved a more effective solution with an interface that was just as user-friendly but with the critical difference that we installed it easily and it works perfectly across our complex environment."

Commvault HyperScale™ and Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery protect 400 terabytes of data hosted across SAP systems, and including SQL databases, email archives, and 20 virtual machines. "Commvault HyperScale™ is easy to install and use," said Azam. "Interoperability with both public cloud and on-premises environments means we can make IT investment decisions that boost our competitive advantage without having to worry about backup."

Two Commvault HyperScale™ clusters replicate data between the company's data center and disaster recovery site to provide robust business continuity capabilities. "Commvault gives us confidence that we can recover rapidly from any scenario, including potential ransomware attacks," said Azam. "We can now restore a critical database in less than 90 minutes compared with three hours previously."

Commvault also helps accelerate Emirates Steel's digital roadmap by making it simple to add new services and datasets. "Any disruption to our operational systems and the production of steel would have a national impact. By maximizing data availability, we can boost efficiency and safeguard the manufacturing supply chain," concluded Azam.

"We are proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Emirates Steel by adding our latest HyperScale functionality and flexibility," said Wael Mustafa, Area Vice President Middle East, South Africa & Turkey at Commvault. "Our HyperScale solutions are offering increased data availability and business continuation assurance to many of the largest organizations across the region."

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2019 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

https://www.commvault.com

