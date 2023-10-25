EMIS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Emisphere Technologies, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Emisphere Technologies, Inc. ("Emisphere" or "the Company") (OTCMKTS: EMIS) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that sold shares of Emisphere securities between November 6, 2020 and December 8, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/emis.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that the defendants made a series of materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in the proxy statement (the "Proxy") and other public statements issued in connection with the Merger during the Class Period. The Action arises out of the $1.8 billion merger (the "Merger") between Emisphere and Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk") announced by the Company on November 6, 2020, and alleges that the defendants artificially depressed the price of Emisphere common stock during the Class Period in order to ensure that the Merger would be consummated, and defendants Mark H. Rachesky, Michael Weiser and Timothy Rothwell would receive lucrative payouts from the transaction.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/emis or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Emisphere you have until December 4, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

