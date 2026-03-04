Emisense Launches Low-Cost ePM Monitoring to Accelerate Tier-4 Compliance for Data Center and Hospital Generators

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emisense Technologies, LLC today announced availability of electrostatic PM (ePM) sensors for large diesel generators used in applications such as Data Centers and Hospitals.

"Many operators are looking at provisioning new generators, or in many cases upgrade existing emergency backup generators," states Patrick Thompson, Emisense CEO. "The challenge is that operation beyond strict "emergency" conditions requires compliance with more rigorous Tier-4 emissions standards." To help customers address these challenges, Emisense is offering technology to accelerate calibration, integration, and adoption.

"Low-cost continuous monitoring makes a ton of sense, whether for pre-certification testing, evaluating retrofit components such as Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs), or ensuring energy availability in advance of any crisis or opportunity such as lucrative demand response programs," continues Mr. Thompson. ePM technology works well with diesel, but also NG, multi-fuel, and most other forms of internal combustion. "As long as internal combustion has a role to play in the larger energy picture, the key is to ensure such generators are as close to zero emissions as possible, and this is where ePM sensors come in."

The ePM technology is ideal for in-situ stack applications, with total monitoring system costs well below 1% of the value of the generator. Key advantages include faster response times, superior sensitivity, and a continuous signal, all of which are superior to "delta-P" approaches that monitor exhaust pressure as a surrogate for direct measurement of PM (or PN).

Electrostatic ePM sensors (also known under the trade name of PMTrac®) can also be combined with NOx and other sensors, providing cloud-connected continuous monitoring of all criteria pollutants. Such systems improve management decision making, while lowering compliance costs with easier system integration, sensor self-diagnostics, and lower maintenance costs.

"Now that we have initial adoption in automotive, and a strong Tier-1 supplier partner," continues Mr. Thompson, "we are eager to support evaluation and adoption in other segments. These large stationary applications are one such strategic opportunity."

About Emisense…

Based in California, Emisense develops and supports the PMTrac® ePM technology, including performance and durability testing with the University of California, Riverside, the Southwest Research Institute, and multiple OEMs. Emisense is committed to innovation, technical excellence, and supporting advances in air quality.

For more information, visit [www.emisense.com].

Contact: Patrick Thompson

Phone: +1 (949) 436-0318

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Emisense Technologies LLC