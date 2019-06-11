Emission Advisors Named Emissions House of the Year 2019 by Energy Risk

Emission Advisors received the award by focusing on excellence service and execution for their clients in Emission Reduction Credits (ERCs), Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), California and Quebec Carbon allowances and offsets, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Carbon allowances, Cross State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) SO2 and NOx allowances, Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) RINS. The company is a trusted advisor to their clients in the environmental credits market.

2018 was the best year in history for Emission Advisors, as it grew over 140% in both revenue and operating income from 2017 numbers. Emission Advisors' clients saved over $50 million dollars by implementing trading strategies developed by the firm in the last 18 months.

"We firmly believe our company will continue to thrive, if we continue to outperform for our clients," said Mike Taylor.

Emission Advisors is leading the charge in educating clients in the significant dollar savings available by utilizing NOx Emission Reduction Credits to offset VOC. Emission Advisors saved a midstream company 40% on a $5 million compliance cost by utilizing this strategy in the Houston, Texas nonattainment area.

Emission Advisors' environmental advisory services in California and Quebec have produced phenomenal results for their clients versus the average market price.

Mike Taylor, President of Emission Advisors, literally wrote the book on environmental trading and became a #1 Best Selling Author in 2018 with "Reduce Carbon Compliance Costs: Strategies for California and Quebec facilities to reduce their compliance costs in the Carbon Cap and Trade Program."

About Emission Advisors

Emission Advisors is a leading broker, consultant and service provider in the environmental credit markets. The company provides structured environmental compliance, brokerage, and portfolio optimization services to their large diverse client base. Emission Advisors is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about the company is available at www.emissionadvisors.com.

