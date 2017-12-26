Emission Control Technologies In Automotive & Transportation

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Emission Control Technologies will Play a Significant Role in Improving Air Quality and Promoting Carbon Neutral Cities



In a global scenario where urbanization increases the congestion of vehicles on the roads, which in turn increases the pressure on the environment, in particular to air pollution, necessitates the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in cities. Emissions Control Technologies (ECTs) can enable to reduce harmful emissions from vehicular exhaust gases, improve air quality and promote carbon neutral cities. ECTs are seen as a solution to solve the issues like air pollutions, greenhouse effect, acid rain, global warming and smog.



Emission Control Technologies Market size is forecast to grow from 2017 to 2025. The implementation of stringent emission legislation will drive the emission control technologies market during the forecast period together with growing demand for advanced solutions. In 2017 NOx emissions control technologies, such as Selective Catalytic Reduction, Exhaust Gas Recirculation and Lean NOx Trap are dominant technologies due to necessity to meet new emission standards for NOx emissions. Furthermore, it is noticed that development and implementation of GPF technology is increased in the last two years. Apart of that, one of the directions of development is cold start catalysts which are effective work at low temperature in real urban driving conditions, such as cold start, slow driving, or frequent stops.



Installation of emission control technology on existing vehicles can help publicly owned and operated bus companies to meet new emission standards and allow enter to Low Emission Zones. In terms of technology and adoption, the emission control industry needs to develop a retrofit technology with advanced catalyst systems, optimised thermal management, and high performance to meet new emission standards and to improve air quality.



This research service, titles „Emission Control Technologies in Automotive & Transportation (TechVision)", provides an overview of types of emission control technologies, its advantages, limitations and applications amongst light-duty diesel and gasoline engines and heavy-duty diesel engines. Additionally, it implies the challenges, drivers, and possible future scenario of the technologies development. The study has identified 8 emission control technologies that can reduce the release of emission particles by about 99%, such as particulate filters, closed crankcase ventilation, oxidation catalyst, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation and other sustainable emission control methods.



The study deeply illustrates the following:

• Emission control technologies in the automotive sector – overview, snapshot and current trends

• The factors driving adoption and development

• Technical and market drivers and challenges

• Key properties, drawbacks, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) of commonly used and emerging emission control technologies

• The road ahead for technology development

• Opportunities for growth

• Patent activity that provide an insight into notable activities of global participants

• Key stakeholders



