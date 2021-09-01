Emissions Data Now Available Online for Covanta Waste-to-Energy Facility in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta announced today that emissions data for its Alexandria, Va. Waste-to-Energy facility, known as Covanta Alexandria, is now available to the public online . This is the very same data that operators at the Waste-to-Energy facility see to monitor operational performance, and now residents have a virtual seat in the control room to experience the science behind sustainable waste management.

"Providing this emissions data to the public will give Alexandrians a deeper understanding of the day-to-day work of the Waste-to-Energy facility and its role in many efforts by the City of Alexandria in reaching our Environmental Action Plan 2040 goals," said Alexandria Major Justin Wilson. "It is another opportunity for our residents to be involved, informed and active in our work to achieve sustainability ."

"This is an important step forward on data and transparency as we work to realize Arlington's environmental sustainability goals," said County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. "Reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions are at the core of our Community Energy and Solid Waste Management Plans. We want to thank our Waste-to-Energy provider, Covanta, for this step forward on transparency in releasing this data to the public."

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a Waste-to-Energy facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and Virginia's strict regulatory requirements. Covanta Alexandria produces enough energy to power 16,000 homes per year and operates below the established permit's emission limits.

"Covanta is proud to be an integral part of the community. It is with this sentiment that we have posted the data on our webpage for residents to view 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is no regulatory requirement for us to release this information; we're doing it because we believe it is important to be transparent to the communities we serve," continued Don Cammarata, area asset manager at Covanta.

Covanta Alexandria serves the approximately 400,000 residents of the County of Arlington and City of Alexandria with reliable and sustainable waste management. In total, the facility processes more than 350,000 tons of waste annually, which is equivalent to avoiding 308,000 tons of greenhouse gases by keeping waste out of landfills.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

