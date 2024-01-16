Emissions Data Now Available Online for Covanta Waste-to-Energy Facility in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities, announced today that emissions data for the Bristol Resource Recovery Facility, also known as Covanta Bristol, is available to the public online.

This data is precisely what Covanta operators at the Waste-to-Energy facility use to monitor operational performance. Residents now have a virtual seat in the control room to experience the science behind sustainable waste management and observe how Covanta stewards reliable and sustainable waste management in the community. The data can be found on the Bristol facility's webpage.

"As the host community it has been a priority to ensure the community that Covanta is operating in a safe manner," said Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano. "Early in our administration we asked them to post their emission data on a regular basis. I am pleased that they have completed recent upgrades at the facility and have committed to daily posting of their emissions data, which is not required by DEEP, but provides full transparency. This should give Bristol residents and those of the surrounding communities assurance that they continue to process our trash in responsible manner."

"By making this data readily available, we are providing surrounding communities a feeling of confidence and pride knowing that the waste being processed at the Waste-to-Energy facility is being done so both sustainably and safely," said Tequila Smith, chief sustainability officer at Covanta, which owns and operates the facility. "Furthermore, we hope the public comes to appreciate the positive contributions of Waste-to-Energy technology in terms of mitigating global warming, increasing recycling and moving us toward our climate goals."

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a Waste-to-Energy facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and Connecticut's stringent regulatory requirements.

"I am pleased we are demonstrating our expedited verbal commitments to publicly publish our emissions data as requested by both local officials and the general public," said Mark Van Weelden, Covanta's Area Asset Manager for Connecticut.

"The Covanta Bristol facility provides a vital service to our community and to our environment. In fact, every year, the facility reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 149,000 tons – the equivalent of taking 32,000 passenger vehicles off the road," continued Tequila.

Covanta Bristol serves a consortium of 14 communities that are members of the Bristol Resource Recovery Policy Board with reliable and sustainable waste management. Communities served include Berlin, Branford, Bristol, Burlington, Hartland, New Britain, Plainville, Plymouth, Prospect, Southington, Seymour, Warren, Washington and Wolcott.

Waste-to-Energy technology diverts waste from landfills, which are a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. In total, the facility processes more than 220,000 tons of waste annually into renewable energy.

