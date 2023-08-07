Emissions Data Now Available Online for Stanislaus Waste-to-Energy Facility

News provided by

Covanta Holding Corporation

07 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

CROWS LANDING, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities, announced that emissions data is now available to the public online for Covanta's Stanislaus Waste-to-Energy facility in Crows Landing, CA, which every year processes 250,000 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to landfills into renewable power.

With this data now available on the facility's webpage, residents of Stanislaus County and neighboring areas have an unfettered virtual seat into the control room to view the same data that Covanta operators use to monitor operational performance at the Waste-to-Energy site. Waste-to-Energy facilities convert the waste that remains after recycling into electricity for homes and businesses. This technology diverts waste from landfills, which are a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide.

"By making this data readily available, we are providing the communities of Stanislaus County a feeling of confidence and pride knowing that the waste being processed at the Waste-to-Energy facility is being done so both sustainably and safely," said Chief Sustainability Officer Tequila Smith at Covanta, which operates the facility. "Furthermore, we hope the public comes to appreciate the positive contributions of Waste-to-Energy technology in terms of mitigating global warming, increasing recycling and moving us toward our climate goals."

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a Waste-to-Energy facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and California's stringent regulatory requirements.

"The Covanta Stanislaus facility provides a vital service to our community and to our environment. In fact, every year, the facility reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 176,000 tons – the equivalent of taking 38,000 passenger vehicles off the road," said Tequila. "The release of continuous data from Covanta demonstrates transparency and accountability for this sustainable solution."

In total, the facility processes approximately 250,000 tons of waste annually, which produces 22 megawatts of renewable electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - enough to power 13,000 homes for a year.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental services to businesses and communities. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Covanta Solidifies Position as a Leader in Environmental Services with Milestone Close of Circon Environmental

Covanta to Acquire Circon in The Most Transformative Acquisition in Its History, Significantly Expanding Covanta's Geographic Footprint and Environmental Service Offerings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.