Emissive Labs' venue4D™ Interactive Redefines Fan Engagement Through Real-Time Stadium Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- venue4D™ Interactive is redefining how brands connect with live audiences. Built on Unreal Engine—the same real-time 3D technology used in global titles like Fortnite—venue4D™ transforms the stadium videoboard into a cinematic, interactive arena where fans play, compete, and connect directly with sponsors. Fans can join instantly from any mobile device—no app required. Instant engagement. Real data.

A fan joins a live venue4D™ activation directly from their phone-no app required. The Unreal Engine-powered platform connects thousands of spectators in seconds, letting them play, vote, or compete in real time while brands gain measurable engagement and new in-venue marketing value. venue4D™ transforms the stadium videoboard into an interactive, cinematic experience. Fans connect instantly from their phones to play and compete together, turning ordinary breaks into dynamic sponsor-branded moments that deliver real-time data and crowd-wide engagement.

Designed to innovate sports and entertainment environments, venue4D™ brings real-time, mobile-to-board experiences that convert in-venue energy into measurable marketing value. Fans join in seconds by scanning a QR code; sponsors gain proof-of-performance metrics; and teams unlock a powerful new revenue engine—all inside the live moment.

"We built venue4D™ to make live fan engagement as cinematic and connected as the game itself," said Christopher Stone, CEO & Partner at Emissive Labs. "When fans can play together on the videoboard in real time, sponsors don't just get seen, they become part of the action."

"venue4D™ transforms the videoboard into a live, cinematic experience," added Michael Rocha, Director of Solutions. "Fans play. Sponsors measure. Teams win."

Key Features of the venue4D™ Interactive Platform

Instant Activation: Fans join in seconds by simply scanning a QR code—no app or download required.

Cinematic Visuals: Powered by Unreal Engine for true 3D depth, lighting, and motion.

Sponsor-Driven Engagement: Each activation functions as a branded campaign with real-time participation, dwell time, and redemption data.

Cloud-Based Controls: Start, stop, and customize activations instantly from a secure web producer dashboard.

System Integration: Plug-and-play with any in-venue control system as a dedicated, high-quality video feed.

Flexible Subscription Model: Annual plans that maximize sponsor exposure and per-game revenue.

Cinematic Experiences That Connect Fans and Brands

The Polling Game : Crowd-wide votes that play out live on the videoboard to drive participation and visibility.

: Crowd-wide votes that play out live on the videoboard to drive participation and visibility. Field Goal Rush (and variants by sport): Timed skill challenges that put the sponsor's brand front and center.

(and variants by sport): Timed skill challenges that put the sponsor's brand front and center. The Great Race: Fast-paced 3D racing sequences that integrate sponsor colors, vehicles, and prize messaging.

Proven in the Field: venue4D™ has been deployed in major collegiate sports venues, where thousands of fans joined within seconds, turning in-game moments into interactive, measurable sponsorships.

Turning Engagement into Measurable ROI: Every fan action generates insight, including participation totals, dwell time, repeat interaction, and redemption rates—giving sponsors proof of performance and teams the data to optimize partner value and renewals.

About Emissive Labs

Emissive Labs develops immersive technologies that connect audiences, brands, and entertainment in real time. Its flagship platform, venue4D™, brings Unreal Engine-powered experiences to live venues, turning every activation into a cinematic, measurable moment for fans and sponsors alike.

