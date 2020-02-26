EMIT Corporation Awarded $20 Million Contract from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMIT Corporation announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $20 million maximum contract, effective February 20, 2020, from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA for purchase of its HypothermX® Intravenous Fluid and Blood Warming Devices and related accessories on their electronic catalogue. This was a competitive acquisition with 104 respondents and using military services are: Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

"We are pleased to be further expanding our strong relationship with the United States Military and providing them with greater quantities of our life-saving products," said Jeffery Sheldon, Chairman and CEO of EMIT Corporation. Mr. Sheldon also stated further that: "Our dedicated team has and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our customer's needs are met, and patients receive the necessary and appropriate treatment."

The HypothermX® Intravenous Fluid and Blood Warming Devices are indicated for use in warming blood, blood products and intravenous fluids prior to administration and are used by healthcare professionals in clinical and field environments. "Documented improvement in clinical outcomes with expedient administration of blood and blood products by first responders at the point of injury is enabled with our products," said Jeffery Sheldon. Mr. Sheldon also stated further that: "Our product's ease of use and ability to warm large quantities of resuscitative fluids at unmatched rates and timeframes make them ideal for military, air medical transport, mobile, remote, austere, and power/energy challenged environments."

About EMIT Corporation

EMIT Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the treatment and prevention of hypothermia caused by traumatic, environmental, and procedural related occurrences. The HypothermX® products are patent protected, FDA 510(k) cleared, CE-Marked, fast, simple, portable, compact, lightweight, fully-disposable, long-term use devices. The device utilizes a flameless hydrocarbon combustion process fueled with Isobutane/Propane for warming, thereby eliminating the need for generated power to operate.

For more information about EMIT Corporation, please call (281) 984-7355, email jsheldon@emitcorp.com or visit us on the web at www.emitcorp.com

Contact: Jeffery J. Sheldon, Chairman & CEO, EMIT Corporation

SOURCE EMIT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.emitcorp.com

