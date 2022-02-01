EmitBio Novel Blue Light Treatment Effective Against Omicron In Vitro

Results from this work are available in preprint on bioRxiv and have been submitted for peer review. Conducted with live virus in assays similar to those used to assess virus neutralization with antibodies, these findings support EmitBio's published pre-clinical and clinical findings that visible blue light may provide the only non-systemic, at-home treatment option for COVID-19 that works on all coronavirus variants.

Recent reports illustrate select monoclonal antibody therapies are more than one-thousand times less effective against Omicron, leading to the decision by the FDA to limit emergency use of certain antibody therapies which have no impact on this variant.

"From early in the pandemic, we recognized that effective treatments were needed. EmitBio developed the RD-X19, an easy-to-use, at-home device delivering precisely engineered blue light to treat COVID-19," stated Dave Emerson, CEO, EmitBio. "Unlike monoclonal antibodies, this biotechnology platform has been effective on all variants tested, including Delta and Omicron. We believe it will be effective on all future variants and aim to make this important option widely available, both during the pandemic and as we learn to live with this virus and other microbial threats for years to come."

EmitBio continues the development of its investigational device RD-X19 in randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials which the company believes will further validate these in vitro results in subjects with COVID-19. One multi-site, US trial studying more than 200 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 completed enrollment in December 2021, with readout expected in the first quarter of 2022. This trial included all new infections, including subjects with breakthrough infections who were previously vaccinated. In addition, genetic sequencing confirms this trial predominantly contains subjects infected with Delta and Omicron variants.

About EmitBio, Inc.

EmitBio™ is a biotechnology company comprised of light and life scientists with focus on the highly specific use of light to stimulate physiological signals and initiate healing at the cellular level. The Company targets using this proprietary technology platform to enable prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high volume deployment to redefine the standard of care for a number of diseases and conditions. EmitBio Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio LLC.

For more information, visit www.emitbio.com .

EmitBio Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC.

Media Contact:

James A. Pearson

Head of Public Relations, EmitBio, Inc.

[email protected]

646-522-4297

Investor Contact:

John Oakley

Chief Financial Officer, KNOW Bio, LLC

[email protected]

919-939-7715

SOURCE EmitBio Inc.