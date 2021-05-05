EmitBio taps Technology Public Relations Veteran James Pearson

NEW YORK and DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmitBio Inc., a life science company using the precise delivery of light to stimulate, heal and protect the body, today announced PR industry veteran James A. Pearson will be joining the company as Head of Global Public Relations, in a newly created position to lead global PR and strategic communications for EmitBio. EmitBio has developed the first and only in-home use prescription device designed to kill every variant of coronavirus. The company is currently seeking FDA approval through a EUA authorization for use of its light technology to combat COVID-19, with proprietary technology that can inactivate variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The EmitBio device has also been shown to signal activation of the body's innate immune response. The company noted that precise wavelengths of light achieved over 99.9% reduction in MERS-CoV viral load at energy doses proven safe to human tissue in a controlled laboratory environment. EmitBio's deep research has also shown that precise wavelengths of safe, non-coherent visible light can be effective at both inactivating viral particles before infecting the cell, as well as inhibiting viral growth after the virus has infected the cell.

Pearson will report to Executive Chairman Neal Hunter, the North Carolina innovator and proven entrepreneur behind Cree, LLF, and many other successful startups innovating business and climate sustaining, globally ubiquitous, first of their kind LED solutions. This appointment represents EmitBio's strategic effort in 2021 to hire tested industry experts to reach and foster new audiences who will benefit from this alternate treatment. He will educate editorial and medical community advocates worldwide on our discovery of the only home-use medical device that has completed successful clinical trials which eliminated all known strains of the virus.

EmitBio's parent company, KNOW Bio, was created in 2015 and has raised more than $70 million since 2017.

"The addition of industry experts like Pearson allows us to immediately tell the story of the device to wider audiences in the global media and medical communities," said Neal Hunter, Executive Chairman, EmitBio "We are genuinely excited about getting louder in the media with the tangible innovation we have quietly achieved inactivating viral particles and inhibiting viral growth with light. Over the last 20 years, we have seen three life-threatening coronavirus outbreaks, SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, and now, SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19. In tandem, EmitBio has stealthily developed the first-of-its-kind countermeasure at the ready, which will not only immediately help current Covid-19 patients but will also provide preventive protection against future outbreaks. Everyone deserves treatment."

Before this appointment, Pearson led the global press for Spire, one of the largest privately-owned satellite constellations in the world for the last three years. He led Shazam PR up to its acquisition by Apple and has since worked to develop internal communications teams for many startups and as a board advisor to Membit and Looky Loo and new space recruitment firm EVONA. Before Shazam, he served as EVP of corporate comms at music-streaming site Grooveshark, BrightLine, Amazon, Audible, and internet pioneer Razorfish.

Pearson's first CEO was Oprah Winfrey and his second was filmmaker John Hughes. For the last twenty years, he has worked for global public and private companies throughout the world. Specializing in developing corporate media relations, communication campaigns, and public relations strategies for emerging brands, consumer products, and technology. He is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He will initially work from EmitBio offices in North Carolina and a satellite EmitBio media office in New York.

About EmitBio Inc.

EmitBio Inc. is a life science company using the precise delivery of light to stimulate, heal and protect the body. EmitBio is comprised of a superior team of internationally recognized light science specialists merged with immunology and virology life science experts, prepared to react quickly to the pandemic and rapidly scale manufacturing for lifesaving medical breakthroughs. EmitBio's first product is a home-use device that is used 10 minutes per day. In human trials, it reduced viral load by 99.9% symptom time by 2.5 days. The device should work on every variant. For more information, visit http://www.EmitBio.com/ .

EmitBio Inc. is headquartered in Durham, NC, and is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio LLC.

*The EmitBio device is investigational and is not yet available for sale pending FDA action.*

MEDIA CONTACT

James A. Pearson

Head of Global Public Relations

EmitBio Inc.

[email protected]

646-522-4297

SOURCE EmitBio Inc.

Related Links

https://www.emitbio.com

