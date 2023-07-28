Emjay Shows Solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikers by Offering Cannabis Relief

Emjay

28 Jul, 2023, 09:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, the leading cannabis retailer and delivery service based in California, proudly stands in support of actors and writers participating in the nationwide strike. In a heartfelt gesture, Emjay's Los Angeles dispensary representatives will be present at various strike locations this weekend, distributing vouchers that grant card-carrying members of SAG-AFTRA or WGA the privilege of exempting all cannabis taxes from their next purchase at Emjay.

Emjay shows solidarity with SAG-AFTRA & WGA.
The team from Emjay will make stops at prominent studios such as Netflix, CBS, and Fox, aiming to provide a dose of lighthearted relief to the hardworking members of SAG and WGA through cannabis.

Chris Vaughn, the CEO of Emjay, expressed enthusiasm about the team's involvement with the local community, stating, "The CBS Studio is just down the street from our West Hollywood dispensary, so we're really seeing the strikes first hand. We're excited to connect with the strikers on a deeper level and, hopefully, offer them some value while they fight for fairness."

Emjay extends the exclusive offer to card-holding members of SAG-AFTRA or the WGA, enabling them to redeem their vouchers at Emjay's Los Angeles location at 345 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles, 90036, or conveniently order online for delivery through their website, heyemjay.com.

Learn more about how to get verified using the online option by visiting Emjay's blog.

The Emjay team eagerly looks forward to building stronger bonds with the creative and hardworking members of their community during these trying times.

For more information about Emjay's offerings in the Los Angeles area, please visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-los-angeles.

About Emjay:

Emjay, the premier California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform, was launched in early 2019 with a mission to redefine the cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Boasting retail locations in West Hollywood and La Mesa, California, Emjay distinguishes itself by offering an unparalleled selection of products that surpasses its competitors. Emjay's commitment to customer satisfaction is exemplified by their immediate and scheduled delivery services, providing customers with convenience at prices that surpass those offered by competing dispensaries and services.

