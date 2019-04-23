EML Signs Multi-Year Agreement with bet365 for Payments Solutions for USA Gaming Customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EML PAYMENTS LIMITED (ASX: EML) ("EML") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, EML Payments USA LLC, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Hillside (New Jersey) LLC, trading as bet365 (bet365), for the provision of a bet365 branded reloadable card program in the state of New Jersey.

Under the agreement, EML will provide bet365 customers with an easy to use reloadable card to remit funds into their gaming account and enjoy fast access to winnings. The initial program in New Jersey is expected to launch in mid-2019 following regulatory approvals.

The launch of the bet365 card in New Jersey will be the 13th branded reloadable prepaid program in the gaming industry EML is managing across Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

