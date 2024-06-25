Emler Swim School Makes a Splash in the Northland, Kansas City Area

This New Location is Officially Open for Swim Lesson Enrollment and the Northland Community is Invited to the Grand Opening Celebration on July 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emler Swim School, a trusted name in swim education for nearly 50 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the Northland area of Kansas City. This latest expansion underscores Emler's dedication to providing a safe, fun, and nurturing environment for children to learn swimming. The Northland facility opened its doors on June 15, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 20.

"We are excited to bring our award-winning swim curriculum to more families in the Kansas City area," said Jordan Eichenlaub, General Manager of Emler Swim School - Northland. "Our mission has always been to ensure every child has the ability to swim and to foster a genuine love for the water in a safe and enjoyable setting. The Northland community has warmly welcomed us, and we look forward to becoming a vital part of this vibrant area."

The new Northland facility is designed with state-of-the-art amenities to provide the best possible learning environment for children. With safety as the utmost priority, Emler Swim School offers a 100% swimmer guarantee, teaching children essential self-rescue skills and emphasizing drowning prevention. The curriculum, crafted over decades of experience, is both fun and effective, ensuring that each child develops a strong foundation in swimming.

To celebrate the grand opening, Emler Swim School invites the community to join us on Saturday, July 20, for an afternoon filled with exciting activities, including complimentary swim evaluations, facility tours, giveaways and family-friendly entertainment. This event is a great opportunity for families to experience firsthand the exceptional quality of Emler's programs and meet our dedicated team of instructors.

For more information about Emler Swim School in Northland, Kansas City, please visit emlerswimschool.com. To register for our grand opening celebration, visit us on Facebook.

About Emler Swim School

Founded in 1975, Emler Swim School prioritizes creating a fun and safe environment for children to learn swimming. With a proven curriculum and dedicated staff, Emler is committed to nurturing children's love for the water while ensuring their safety.

For more information on each location and job openings, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Media Contact: Ashley Gibson, [email protected]

