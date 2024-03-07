Emma -- The Sleep Company announces its full year 2023 results with revenues exceeding $1 billion for the first time

Emma's sales grew by 13% year-on-year in 2023 — its sixth consecutive year of profitability.





The company experienced the strongest revenue growth in APAC and the Americas.





Emma's primary objective for 2024 is to improve customer experience.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company, the world's largest D2C sleep brand, finished 2023 with revenues exceeding $1 billion. The company grew its revenues by 13% year-on-year and recorded its sixth consecutive year of profitability. After many years of rapid growth, the company will focus on elevating its customer experience in 2024 and opening at least 10 new Emma stores across Europe.

In 2023, the company experienced the strongest revenue growth in APAC and the Americas, including triple-digit growth in Taiwan, the US, and Mexico. Europe remained a significant contributor to the company's sixth consecutive year of profitability and growth, with Germany and Poland standing out as two of the top performing markets in the region. Since launching in 2015, Emma has expanded into more than 30 markets around the world.

Commitment to enhancing customer experience

Emma's mission is to help people around the world sleep better. To support further growth and to enhance customer experience, the company introduced new systems, products and platforms in 2023, such as a new order management system and a new payment and refund processing system.

"We're happy to have grown in an industry that shrunk overall in 2023, but we still see room for improvement," said Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Emma – The Sleep Company. "After years of rapid expansion, we're updating our systems, refining our portfolio and enhancing our customer communications, to drive excellence and to support future growth."

More Emma stores planned for 2024 after successful launch in 2023

With the opening of its first own Emma flagship stores in The Hague (Netherlands) and Cologne (Germany), the company — which started out as e-commerce only — has reached another milestone. These physical stores have surpassed the company's expectations and have proved extremely popular with visitors. Many customers prefer to shop for sleep products in brick-and-mortar stores, with some willing to travel for an hour or more to personally test them and get tailored advice. Emma plans to open at least 10 more of its own stores across Europe in 2024.

"Improving customer experience is our top priority in 2024," said Manuel Mueller, Emma's CEO and Co-Founder. "This means not only improving online but also making real connections with our customers through physical touchpoints. By doing this, we believe we can achieve our goal of becoming the world's number one sleep brand."

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved revenues of more than $1 billion in 2023, a growth rate of 13 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Bucharest (Romania).

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company