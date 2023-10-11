Emma - The Sleep Company Brightens up the Morning Commute on World Mental Health Day

News provided by

Emma - The Sleep Company

11 Oct, 2023, 09:13 ET

  • The stress of commuting affects the mental health of more than 168 million passengers every day.
  • Studies show that commuting can increase blood pressure and neuroendocrine processes — whereas listening to uplifting music releases dopamine.
  • On World Mental Health Day (October 10th), Emma's string quartet surprised passengers on their morning commute with a calming rendition of Blue Danube.

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Health Day, Emma — The Sleep Company and the Fragmentos Quartet delighted morning commuters with a surprise rendition of Pachelbel's Canon in D major and Johann Strauss II's famous Blue Danube. The performance was designed to provide passengers with a moment of happiness and relaxation during what can be a stressful time of day, and to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

Continue Reading
Brighten up someone's day | #WorldMentalHealthDay
Brighten up someone's day | #WorldMentalHealthDay

Several studies have shown that traveling by bus, car or train increases psychophysiological parameters, such as blood pressure and neuroendocrine processes, indicative of stress. By comparing salivary cortisol samples from days with and without commuting, it has been shown that days without commuting have reduced cortisol levels (i.e. reduced stress). Respondents who travel on crowded public transport experience higher levels of commuting stress, probably due to greater invasion of personal space and cramped, uncomfortable conditions.

"Research shows that listening to uplifting music releases dopamine — a hormone that elicits happy and rewarding feelings into the brain. Listening to upbeat, positive music can help refresh the mind, the body, and help someone to perform better in their daily activities," said Theresa Schnorbach, Sleep Expert from Emma — The Sleep Company. "As well as playing a role in the morning routine, music can also positively influence the night routine and even improve sleep."

With the support of Fragmentos Quartet, Emma — The Sleep Company tapped into the power of music to bring happiness and joy to some of Lisbon's commuters, while simultaneously drawing attention to how mental health affects people's daily lives. One passenger remarked: "I was really upset earlier, but you've made my day. Thank you."

Click here to watch the video.

About Emma — The Sleep Company:
Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit news.emma-sleep.com.

About Fragmentos Quartet
Created in 2022, Fragmentos Quartet is made up of four instrumentalists currently training at the Castelo Branco School of Applied Arts. Angélica Fonseca (violin), Daniela Barros (violin), Beatriz Cruz (viola) and Simão Lamego (cello) together form a young and dynamic group with the aim of bringing different styles of music to all kinds of audiences.

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company

Also from this source

Emma - The Sleep Company Launches its Own Digital AI Sleep Coach, Emma Up

Emma — The Sleep Company has released its own digital AI sleep coach, named Emma Up. The app provides hyper-personal step-by-step programs designed...
Emma - The Sleep Company Opens a Power Nap Station to Help Drivers Regain Energy

Emma - The Sleep Company Opens a Power Nap Station to Help Drivers Regain Energy

Emma — The Sleep Company, with the support of Brisa - Highways of Portugal, has opened its first Power Nap Station in Alcácer do Sal on Portugal's A2 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.