Emma -- The Sleep Company Dreams Up First Sleep Hotels in Australia and Taiwan

  • Sleep tourism is one of the biggest travel trends of 2023, with more than 40% of respondents reporting poorer sleep since the pandemic
  • Emma's relaxing, restful sleep hotels are located in Sydney, Australia and Taipei, Taiwan
  • The sleep company will expand in the sleep tourism space later this year

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company is embracing the flourishing trend of sleep tourism by opening two bespoke sleep hotels: one in Sydney, Australia and the other in Taipei, Taiwan. As more travelers seek out a truly restful experience during their vacation, these unique hotels provide a revolutionary travel experience on two different continents.

The Growth of Sleep Tourism

The Emma Sleep Hotel in Sydney, Australia
Sleep has become a recurring topic of concern and interest since the onset of the pandemic. In a study conducted by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, it was discovered that 40% of respondents reported a decline in sleep quality compared to the pre-COVID-19 period. The global health crisis has undoubtedly affected people's sleep patterns and highlighted the importance of restful slumber for overall well-being.

By embracing sleep tourism, travel enthusiasts can now satisfy their wanderlust while also nurturing their physical and mental well-being. Sleep tourism fosters an appreciation for the importance of relaxation and rejuvenation, acknowledging the crucial role that sleep plays in sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

"At Emma, we believe that a great night's sleep should be accessible to everyone" said Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-Founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company. "We're immensely proud to be the first sleep brand to open its own dedicated sleep hotels in Australia and Taiwan. Our goal is to offer travelers the chance to immerse themselves in relaxing environments with award-winning Emma sleep products, and to unlock the transformative power of rest for their overall well-being."

Introducing the Emma Sleep Hotel in Sydney

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the Snoreman, setting the tone for a memorable and sleep-focused adventure. The Rest-Ception area provides a cozy space for guests to settle in and unwind, and an onsite snooze-ologist will be available to provide personalized 1:1 sleep consultations, offering valuable insights and guidance to optimize guests' sleep habits. Every room is kitted out with Emma's award-winning mattresses and beds, and a sleep-inspired movie catalogue is available onscreen. Guests are also invited to select their perfect Emma pillow based on their preferences. On the hotel's roof terrace, the immersive experience continues with custom cocktails based on Emma's sleep expertise. Throughout the hotel, a calming playlist provides the perfect ambient backdrop for relaxation and enjoyment.

Emma Sleep Hotel in Taipei

Emma is collaborating with Monka Hotel in Taipei to introduce the first Emma Sleep Hotel in Asia. Situated close to the iconic Longshan Temple, the hotel underwent a complete transformation under Emma's supervision. Not even the exterior of the building remains untouched — it was painted to resemble one of Emma's iconic delivery boxes, setting the tone for the unique experience within. Every room within the hotel is fitted with award-winning Emma products, ranging from the beds to the pillows, ensuring a truly immersive Emma sleep experience for all guests from beginning to end.

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 869 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma — The Sleep Company, please visit news.emma-sleep.com.

