Emma - The Sleep Company Introduces Innovative Hybrid Comfort Mattress: A Black Friday Opportunity to Invest in Quality and Put Sleep Above All.

  • More than two in five (42%) consumers have regretted their Black Friday purchases.
  • Emma – The Sleep Company launched their newest 13-inch Hybrid mattress, designed to support added weight, activity, and stay cool while you sleep.
  • This Black Friday, in a world filled with material desires, the truest luxury is a good night's sleep.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Emma — The Sleep Company runs an innovative Black Friday campaign against compulsive shopping, inviting shoppers to think in advance about their priorities and organize their spending by investing in long-term purchases. For this reason, Emma – The Sleep Company is opening its Black Friday discounts for the entire month of November, giving people the opportunity to make an informed purchase and introduce the new Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress.

In the US, data underlines varying degrees of regret among Black Friday shoppers. A notable 51% of consumers aged under 25 express regrets over their purchases, contrasting with a lower 22% among consumers aged 65 and above. In terms of specific purchases, electronics top the list of regrets at 25%, closely followed by clothing at 24%, and beauty products at 13%.

As general tips to reduce compulsive buying, it is important to prioritize investments that bring long-term benefits and that are really needed, looking beyond the excitement of the moment. In this context, Emma - The Sleep Company is promoting the new Hybrid Comfort Mattress, accompanied by the usual 100 days to experience the comfort of this product on yourself.

This mattress offers 7-zone support for a customized and ergonomic sleeping experience. With its edge-to-edge pocketed spring technology, AIRGOCELL foam, and temperature-regulating UltraDry cover, it guarantees maximum airflow and comfort. Thanks to its motion insulation, Emma Hybrid Comfort is a top-class investment in sleep quality. For this Black Friday, you can already find it with 50% discount on the official website www.emma-sleep.com.

About Emma — The Sleep Company:
Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit news.emma-sleep.com.

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company

