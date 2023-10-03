Emma - The Sleep Company Launches its Own Digital AI Sleep Coach, Emma Up

03 Oct, 2023

  • The app provides bespoke step-by-step programs to improve individual sleep quality
  • As users progress, the Emma Up AI sleep coach learns from their unique experiences, delivering increasingly accurate and effective guidance
  • Emma Up is available on more than 10 app stores around the world, including the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company has released its own digital AI sleep coach, named Emma Up. The app provides hyper-personal step-by-step programs designed to help individuals improve their sleep quality. Emma Up provides clear, action-orientated advice, making the journey towards better sleep easier and removing any guessing work. Emma Up also helps users to incorporate sleep-beneficial habits into their daily lives, based on Emma's extensive in-house sleep expertise.

What Makes Emma Up The Ultimate Sleep Companion

By analyzing the data of the user, Emma Up can identify what's holding them back from a good night's sleep. The AI-based sleep coach provides highly personalized recommendations tailored to the specific habits and needs of the user. As Emma Up users progress, the AI coach learns from each of their individual experiences, which in turn enables the coach to deliver increasingly accurate, effective, and bespoke guidance — in the same way a human sleep coach would. People have different sleep patterns, preferences, and lifestyles — and Emma Up's personalized approach helps users reach unique sleep improvement goals.

Created by Experts, Powered by AI 

Emma Up's interactive chat function enables users to communicate with the AI sleep coach. With continuous support, progress tracking, and adaptive features, Emma Up can provide support over time, helping users to maintain healthier sleep routines in the long term. This differentiates it from other apps that only provide ad-hoc sleep improvements. By offering scientific expertise from Emma's sleep research team and cutting-edge AI technology, Emma Up can deliver industry-leading sleep advice through the convenience of a mobile application.

Emma Up is available on more than 10 app stores around the world, including the United States.

About Emma — The Sleep Company:
Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

