LAREDO, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma Gonzalez, RN, BSN, CCE is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as a Registered Nurse at Laredo Medical Center.

A remarkable medical facility, Laredo Medical Center is a community health provider that has served the citizens of Laredo, Texas for decades. Devoted to utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology to better serve their patients; Laredo Medical is adept in handling matters with regards to Expert Nursing and Childbirth Education. With over forty nine specialties, the center specializes in cardiology, oncology, neurology, obstetrics, orthopedics, urology, wound care, emergency medicine and bariatrics. Laredo Medical believes in "the power of people to create great care." The center, "continually advocates innovation and quality improvement to enhance service excellence while maintaining prudent stewardship of the human, physical and financial resources."

With over forty four years in the field of Nursing, Emma Gonzalez has become a trusted name in the medical industry. A renowned expert within the field, when asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Gonzalez makes mention of the importance of having, "a true love for nursing and have a passion for people."



Gonzalez highlights a critical moment in her career when she had the opportunity to work with babies in the NICU and was, "especially amazed when a one pound 10 oz. baby was delivered and survived." Throughout her career, Gonzalez has attained experience within the areas of ICU and NICU nursing.



Having held many prestigious certifications as a certified CPR and Neonatal Resuscitator, and Childbirth Educator, early in her career, Gonzalez attained her Associate's Degree in Nursing followed by her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.



Charitable to various organizations, Gonzalez is an avid member in her local church activities and helps homeless people and animals.

When she is not working, Gonzalez enjoys playing the piano, organ, and playing with animals.

Gonzalez dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her sister, Marie Hyman "for her extraordinary belief in me."

