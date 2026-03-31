Emma Health Partners with AZ Gastro Care to Advance IBS Treatment Through Microbiome Innovation

Collaboration brings microbiome-based care to patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma Health, a digital health company transforming chronic condition management by enabling microbiome-based care, today announced a strategic partnership with AZ Gastro Care to expand access to innovative treatment options for patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Emma Health AZ Gastro Care

AZ Gastro Care, a gastroenterology practice affiliated with Gastro Care Partners, plans to identify and refer eligible patients with IBS to Emma Health's digital care platform. The collaboration is intended to support clinical implementation and generate insights to expand evidence-based care for IBS and other conditions.

AZ Gastro Care is among the first gastroenterology practices in the US to integrate microbiome-based interventions into IBS care through a digital health platform.

"Our focus on innovation and evidence-based care allows us to offer the latest treatments while contributing to the future of gastroenterology," said Dr. Shabaz Qureshi, Chief Medical Officer at AZ Gastro Care. "Partnering with Emma Health enables us to bring cutting-edge microbiome science directly to our patients."

IBS affects an estimated 10-15% of the global population with many patients experience persistent symptoms despite conventional therapies. Emerging research continues to highlight gut microbiome as a critical factor in gastrointestinal health, opening new pathways for targeted, personalized interventions. Emma Health's platform equips care providers with tools to deliver microbiome-informed treatment protocols, combining clinical data, patient engagement, and structured care pathways.

"Emma Health is proud to partner with AZ Gastro Care as we expand access to a more personalized approach for patients living with IBS," said Cindy Salas Murphy, CEO of Emma Health. "Our Microbiome Intelligence Care Platform is designed to help providers translate complex microbiome data into practical action at scale. We are excited to support a collaboration that advances innovation in care delivery, deepens patient engagement, and contributes to the future of personalized gastrointestinal care."

Take the next step towards improved health by visiting: https://www.myemmahealth.com

About Emma Health

Emma Health is redefining chronic care through its Microbiome Intelligence Care Platform, translating the complexity of microbiome science into personalized, evidence-informed action. Emma Health helps people living with chronic conditions move beyond symptom management toward more precise, root-cause-oriented care. We unite physicians seeking better answers, technologists committed to making complex science accessible, and patients determined to change the trajectory of their health. At the center of our mission is a belief that people deserve more clarity, more personalization, and more power over their health journey. Emma Health in building a future in which chronic conditions no longer define a person's story.

About AZ Gastro Care

AZ Gastro Care is a leading gastroenterology practice in Arizona dedicated to delivering innovative, evidence-based care. With a strong focus on clinical research and advancing the field of gastroenterology, AZ Gastro Care offers patients access to the latest treatments and therapies. Learn more: https://azgastrocare.com

Contact:

Claudia Briggs

916-385-4705

[email protected]

SOURCE Emma Health, Inc