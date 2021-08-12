Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center Announces 2021 Humanitarian Honorees

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center today announced The Rev. Al Sharpton and Cynthia Germanotta will receive the distinguished Humanitarian Medal, named for their founder, during a virtual gala on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

"The Humanitarian Awards serves as a moment when we pause to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals who have succeeded at changing lives," said Patricia C. Jordan, Bowen Center Board Chair. "As we mark 35 years of providing valued life-sustaining services to the Harlem community and beyond, we are delighted to honor two individuals who have enriched the lives of tens of thousands of individuals across the globe with their activism and messages of strength and love."

Humanitarian Medal Honorees

The Reverend Al Sharpton — Internationally renowned civil rights leader, founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN). Hailed by former President Barack Obama as a "champion for the downtrodden, "Reverend Sharpton is the host of "Politics Nation" on MSNBC; a nationally syndicated daily radio show "Keepin' It Real"; and a nationally broadcast radio show on Sunday titled, "The Hour of Power."

Cynthia Bissett Germanotta — President and co-founder of Born This Way Foundation, launched with her daughter Lady Gaga in 2012. The organization supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder, braver world. Under Cynthia's leadership, they have reached tens of thousands of young people across the country and around the world, launched innovative youth-focused programming such as teen Mental Health First Aid, and conducted cutting-edge research to improve the understanding of mental wellness and the impact of kindness.

Founded by Emma L. Bowen, the Center empowers individuals to cope with mental health illness effectively and productively. Services include a therapeutic preschool for children with behavioral and developmental issues; outpatient mental health services for children and adolescents; programs for adults & seniors dealing with mental health and addiction challenges; care management advocacy and services for home-bound individuals; a 20-bed residential addiction recovery facility, and food pantry program that serves over 22,000 packages of food annually.

In addition to the Medal presentations, the virtual gala will commemorate the Center's 35th Anniversary, and include musical performances and client success stories.

For further information including full bios please visit www.bowencsc.org/gala

