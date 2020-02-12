Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center Announces Humanitarian Medal Recipients

HARLEM, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center, the Harlem-based nonprofit that has empowered thousands of individuals and families to effectively and productively cope with mental health illness, today announced the recipients of its distinguished Humanitarian Medal. They will be honored on April 28, 2020 at a reception in New York City, co-chaired by Hon. David N. Dinkins and Tony Award-Winning Choreographer Bill T. Jones, previous Humanitarian Award recipients.

Janice Huff , NBC 4 New York Chief Meteorologist, who in addition to providing accurate weather forecasts for New Yorkers for the past 25-years, has been a fervent supporter of NYC's foster children;

, Founder of Getting Out and Staying Out, a leading nonprofit organization that has helped more than 10,000 formerly incarcerated and justice-involved young men access education, achieve emotional well-being and secure meaningful employment Cynthia DiBartolo , Founder and CEO of Tigress Financial Partners, whose commitment to paying it forward to numerous organizations led to starting a foundation which provides financial aid and advocacy for neck cancer screening and early detection

The Humanitarian Medal honors those who provide exceptional leadership and unfailing dedication to community-based initiatives and those in need. Their efforts epitomize the legacy of Bowen Center founder, the late Emma L. Bowen. Previous honorees include US Congressman Charles Rangel, opioid specialist Dr. Melissa Freeman, best-selling author Terrie Williams, and the late prominent Civil Rights activist Percy E. Sutton.

"Our magnificent honorees have helped thousands of individuals overcome challenges on the way to leading productive lives," said Patricia C. Jordan, Bowen Center Board Chairperson. "They all represent the essence of Mrs. Bowen in every way possible."

Emma Bowen was a mother and community activist who teamed with the late William F. Hatcher to establish the non-profit organization that would be the catalyst for The Bowen Center.

Today, The Bowen Center serves over 30,000 clients annually through its therapeutic preschool for children with behavioral and developmental issues; outpatient mental health services for children and adolescents; programs for adults with mental health and substance abuse issues; a residential chemical abuse recovery facility and food pantry program that serves 21,000 packages of food annually.

For further information - https://bowencsc.org/humanitarianawards

SOURCE Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center