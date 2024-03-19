Emma Launches its First Music Album for Better Rest at a Sleep Concert in Berlin

One in three people struggle regularly with falling asleep, but music can be a powerful tool to aid the process.

The tracks on Emma's sleep album incorporate the most important musical components and characteristics for falling asleep.

The event took place in Berlin's iconic Hansa Studios, and Emma's sleep album was recorded in full. David Bowie recorded his famous song 'Heroes' in the same studio.

BERLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Sleep Day, the sleep experts from Emma – The Sleep Company launched their very first music album at a Sleep Concert in Berlin on March 15th. After conducting extensive research into sleep difficulties in the general population, Emma is providing people with a solution accessible to all: sleep music, carefully curated to support better rest for listeners.

The album 'Scores of Sleep' is a compilation of 11 tracks, based on the scientific findings of researchers from Denmark ¹, and is now available on the Spotify streaming platform. The tracks incorporate the most important musical components and proven characteristics of sleep music. They are acoustic, free of vocals, and emit no high energy levels.

The Emma Sleep Concert featured first-class musicians Torben Brüggemann (piano, composition), the Kaiser Quartet (strings), and Rosbeh (DJ) and took place in Berlin's iconic Hansa Studios. The audience listened to the delicate acoustic music while relaxing on double Emma beds with cozy pillows and blankets under soft, ambient lighting. 59% of Sleep Concert attendees fell asleep during the performance.

Both the 'Scores of Sleep' album and the Emma Sleep Concert are based on extensive research and aim to address the widespread prevalence of sleep difficulties. According to sleep researcher Angela Kondinska, who provided the scientific introduction at the event, one in three people regularly struggle with falling asleep. She emphasized that music serves as a powerful tool to aid sleep, being effective, easily accessible, and devoid of undesirable side effects unlike medication or alcohol.

Kondinska continued: "We know that there can be some pressure when it comes to getting good sleep. However, there are simple and effective solutions to improve the quality of overall wellbeing and sleep experience. We delved into the science behind relaxing sleep music and applied it while composing the 'Scores of Sleep' album."

"With the Emma Sleep Concert, we wanted to offer our guests a unique experience to unwind from the stresses of daily life, and to leave feeling refreshed and recharged. We went the extra mile to incorporate various sleep-inducing elements into the concert, including the acoustic sleep music but also specialized lighting, sleep products and mocktails. We're delighted that 'Scores of Sleep' is now available on Spotify for everyone to listen to free of charge," added Kondinska.

For Philipp, a filmmaker from Berlin and a first-time attendee of such an event, the concert left a lasting impression: "The Emma Sleep Concert was a great out-of-the-box experience that I would recommend to everyone. With the live sleep music and dimmed lighting, I managed to relax and switch off within a very short time. I will continue listening to the sleep album at home when I have trouble sleeping."

Following the Emma Sleep Concert, all the products used during the event were donated to a local charity in Berlin, which provides second hand furniture to people in need.

About Emma – The Sleep Company (Emma Sleep GmbH):

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 961 million in 2023. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 170 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Bucharest (Romania).

For more information about Emma – The Sleep Company, please visit https://news.emma-sleep.com/

Sources

