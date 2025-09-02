Emma Raducanu Named First‑Ever Global Brand Ambassador for Sustainable Personal Care brand Wild

The tennis trailblazer will showcase the product's high‑performance and planet‑positive mission on and off the court in a global 'Champions of Change' brand campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild , the leading sustainable personal care brand on a mission to eliminate single‑use plastic from households worldwide, unveils its new 'Champions of Change' campaign in partnership with British tennis star Emma Raducanu. Raducanu is the brand's first‑ever Global Ambassador and the exciting partnership is debuting during the highly-anticipated 2025 US Open Tennis Championships.

The campaign spotlights Wild's mission to transform everyday personal care into a more sustainable, planet-friendly routine. As the exclusive face of Champions of Change, Raducanu embodies this vision—bringing her dynamic presence on the tennis court and her commitment to mindful living off it. Through her leadership in the campaign, she joins Wild in championing a new era of performance and responsibility.

The Champions of Change campaign launches globally today across digital, social, and retail channels, featuring Raducanu in a series of striking visuals and films that spotlight Wild's refillable, natural personal‑care range.

"Emma is the definition of a champion of change," said Charlie Bowes‑Lyon, Co‑Founder & CMO of Wild. "She's broken boundaries in sport, and now she's joining us in challenging the status quo in personal care. This campaign is about leading with impact, and Emma is the perfect partner to inspire our community to choose better for themselves and the planet."

"For me, the definition of champion isn't just about results on the court – it's about using my platform to make a difference," said Emma Raducanu. "I'm proud to partner with Wild on Champions of Change and represent their commitment to sustainability and innovation. It really resonates with me and I hope this is a campaign that people not only enjoy but also encourages people to back brands that are driving change."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Raducanu will be the face of Wild deodorant and no doubt will ensure her tennis bag is stocked with the brand's essentials throughout the 2025 US Open and beyond. The partnership will be highlighted through a marketing mix of social content on both Emma's channels and Wild's platforms, along with a major TV commercial campaign launching in the UK in 2026.

Wild personal care products have quickly become a staple for those who want high-performance, aluminum-free protection without the waste. The brand pairs sleek, durable, reusable cases with plastic-free refills wrapped in compostable bamboo pulp, designed to cut single-use plastic from daily routines while delivering long-lasting odor protection with vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Wild became a Certified B Corporation™ in 2023, underscoring its commitment to verified social and environmental performance. Since expanding to the U.S. market in early 2025, Wild is available at Target, Amazon, and WeAreWild.com/us .

Wild is the refillable body-care brand transforming everyday routines with reusable cases and compostable refills across deodorant and more. By replacing throwaway plastic with durable design and plant-based packaging, Wild helps consumers reduce waste without compromising on efficacy or experience. Wild is distributed through direct-to-consumer, digital commerce, and retail channels, primarily in the UK, Europe, and the U.S. For more information, please visit WeAreWild.com/us .

