Emma reports skyrocketing sales of EUR 405 million (USD 494.7 million), emerges as world's leading D2C sleep brand, and introduces world's most advanced smart mattress

"I am excited, grateful and proud that we are progressing at light speed to make Emma the number one global sleep brand. A turnover of EUR 405 million in 2020 proves that our three levers to globally scale the business are well-chosen: growth in new markets, increasing market share in existing markets and expanding our omni-channel strategy," highlighted Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO and founder of Emma alongside Manuel Mueller. The driving force behind this massive growth is the team: It has grown to more than 500 people by hiring 200 new team members in 2020 and is spread across locations in Frankfurt, Manila, Lisbon, and the recently opened office in Shanghai.

Introducing the ground-breaking 'Emma Motion' smart mattress

In addition to the implementation strength of the Emma team, the creation of superior and innovative products is key to Emma's success. The Research and Development team is at the heart of this. "When we founded Emma, we set out to improve people's lives by changing the way they sleep. With the launch of our smart mattress Emma Motion, we are not only changing but revolutionizing the way people sleep," explained Manuel Mueller. Mueller has known the industry for decades. He started his entrepreneurial career with one of the most demanding types of mattresses: medical-therapeutical ones.

The Emma Motion has been developed over two years by the Emma team. Its unique features include the 'Infinite AI Sensor', a mat that uses an Artificial Intelligence-based neural network to permanently detect the sleep position, and the 'Silent Move IQ' technology, which ensures that the mattress automatically, silently, and smoothly adapts to each change of sleep positions. "The Emma Motion ensures optimal spinal alignment throughout the entire night," emphasized Mueller, "which is one of the single most important drivers of sleep quality. Emma Motion also comes with our proven Diamond Degree technology to control the temperature through millions of graphite particles in the top layer. In conjunction with the fully integrated design of Emma Motion, it is the world's most advanced smart mattress and is nothing short of a sleep revolution." Emma Motion will first launch in France and the Netherlands in January 2021 and will become available in more countries throughout the year.

Emma's further growth plans

In the coming months, Emma will also launch more exciting Sleep Tech products, such as the Emma App. Also, Emma will continue extending its existing product lines with the introduction of a new customisable, upholstered bed line. The 'Emma Bed' comes with the same quality, service, and value that Emma customers have grown to love and will be launched in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Sweden, and Denmark.

Emma is not only expanding its product portfolio but also its global reach and channel penetration. For example, Emma already works with about 100 retailers worldwide and its products can be found in over 1,700 shops. The Japanese market is the latest addition to Emma's global presence. The sleep brand is now online in 10 of the 10 largest mattress markets globally, which together represent more than 80 per cent of global mattress consumption. In total, Emma operates in 26 countries via web shops, marketplaces, and retailers. Also, to best serve retail partners, Emma has curated a special assortment called 'Emma Select', the roll-out of which is already underway.

About Emma – The Sleep Company (Emma Sleep GmbH):

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and with 1.5 million mattresses sold in 2020, the world's leading D2C sleep brand. Founded in 2013 as Bettzeit GmbH by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, the Sleep Tech company is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and operates globally. In 2020, Emma – The Sleep Company achieved a record turnover of EUR 405 million (USD 494.7 million), a growth rate of 170% from the previous year. The company is made up of the brands Emma® and Dunlopillo (Brand Rights: Germany and Austria). The flagship product is the Emma® bed-in-a-box, which is currently available in 26 countries. The mattress is sold directly to consumers via an omni-channel customer experience that includes over 1,700 stores. The successful omni-channel strategy has been made possible by mutually beneficial partnerships with several retailers. The recently launched Emma Select portfolio and its customer-centric approach supports retail partners in-store.

Emma – The Sleep Company is breaking ground in sleep technology. Their expert Research and Development team is taking advantage of what technology can do for rest by developing innovative products that make a positive impact on people's lives by enhancing their sleep. In doing so, Emma launched the world's most advanced smart mattress – Emma Motion. Its innovative smart technology adjusts to each individual sleep position automatically and ensures optimal spinal alignment throughout the night. To scale the business and innovate as fast as possible, Emma's 500+ team members are constantly creating and implementing new concepts to optimize everything from their global supply chains to marketing and sales. The company keeps its sharp competitive edge by staying agile, discovering pragmatic solutions to challenges, and maintaining a digital mindset. The team celebrates and encourages diversity in all areas: diversity of thought, character, ideas, and background. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with additional locations in Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal) and Shanghai (China). On July 1, 2020, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH group acquired 50.1 percent of Emma – The Sleep Company.

For more information visit https://team.emma-sleep.com/

Press Contact

Lukas Schuez

HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH

Phone: +49 40 36 90 50-32

E-mail: [email protected]

Simone Schuchert

Tel.: +49 160 674558

E-Mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424471/Emma_founders.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424472/Emma_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company