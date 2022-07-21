Emma Thompson's Recent Nude Scene Inspires #NextTribeRealBodyChallenge for women 45+

To show that women over 45 have nothing to be ashamed of, NextTribe is posting healthy, anonymous photos of naked bodies Tweet this

Ralston was already thinking of ways NextTribe could reinforce the validating message Thompson's scene conveyed when she read this quote by the 63-year-old actress: "So if you want the world to change, and you want the iconography of the female body to change, then you better be a part of the change."

Today, NextTribe is launching the Real Body Challenge on Instagram, which will publish photos of women over 45 standing naturally without clothes or without their face showing. NextTribe will blur the photo at appropriate places and post each anonymous shot on its Instagram account, with the woman's age and a quote about how she felt while capturing the photo and her reason participating in this challenge.

The first photo, of a 61 year old, was published today. Her comment: "It's hard not to pose or suck in my stomach, but I'm trying to view my body as my longtime home, through a lens not tainted by society's judgment or expectations."

Hoping to encourage women to view their bodies in a more positive light (and the world to see women as they really are), NextTribe will post images under the hashtag #NextTribeRealBodyChallenge.

SOURCE NextTribe