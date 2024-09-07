USA International Harp Competition Holds a Rare Concert Opportunity with a Special Reception to Follow

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmanuel Ceysson, world renowned harpist is coming to Bloomington, Indiana to perform a special concert for our community. Emmanuel sweeps away all the cliches associated with the harp, with his infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy. This is a concert you will not want to miss.

Emmanuel Ceysson, Principal Harpist at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, to Perform at the USA International Harp Competition, Fall Concert Series

Ceysson was born & raised in France, studied at the Paris Conservatoire, and has collected the highest international distinctions and prizes. One distinction was becoming the gold medalist at the 2004 USA International Harp Competition, along with several international awards to follow. He has earned the distinction of securing a press acclaimed solo career, as recitalist in major concert venues like Carnegie Zankel Hall, Wigmore Hall, Salle Gaveau, Munich Gasteig, Wiener Konzerthaus, Hyogo concert hall.

His wide discography covers solo, chamber music and concerto harp repertoire with labels such as Naxos, BR klassik, Naïve, Aparte, Alpha Classics, and received praise from the specialized press.

"The USA International Harp Competition, is honored to have Emmanuel join us in Bloomington for this unique fall series concert." states Joyce Claflin, Board President. "Students at Jacobs School of Music, along with our entire community will have the opportunity to enjoy this world-renowned artist perform, followed by a chance to meet him at the special reception immediately following."

Emmanuel has also stepped into the position of Associate Artistic Director for USA International Harp Competition, (USAIHC), lending his experience and creativity to the organization. During his visit to Bloomington for the concert, he looks forward to meeting with members of our community.

Sunday, September 15, 2024, AUER HALL in Simon Music Center at Jacobs School of Music, 200 S. Eagleson Ave, Bloomington, IN 47405. Concert Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Concert will begin at 2 p.m. At will ticket donations and to RSVP your seat visit https://usaihc.org/emmanuel-ceysson-fall-concert-2024. General Admission is also available at the door.

USAIHC. Bringing people together through the universal language of music, we enhance international and community relationships by producing our harp competition, composition contest, concert series, and educational programs.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE USA International Harp Competition