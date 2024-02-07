Emmanuel College Data Breach Alert: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of students and former students of Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts whose information may be have stolen as part of a recent data breach.

Emmanuel College is notifying customers that their personal information, including at least names, Social Security numbers, medical records, financial account information and driver's license numbers were potentially involved.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

