Emmaus Life Sciences Adds Oncology Supply as Distributor

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today the addition of Oncology Supply, a part of Amerisource Bergen, as a distributor of its signature product, Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder).

"It has been our goal and stated mission to ensure broad availability of Endari for sickle cell disease patients where it is medically appropriate," says Dr. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus. "We look forward to the added patient access and community expertise Oncology Supply can provide. This new partnership builds on the strong momentum evidenced by our recently announced second quarter financial results, including a 128% increase in net revenues year over year."

"Endari is the only product in over 20 years approved by the FDA for treating sickle cell disease. Many SCD patients prefer to receive their medical care in the community setting rather than having to travel to treatment centers. With Endari and Oncology Supply's network of community providers, we can provide more SCD patients with the care they deserve," said Lisa Harrison, President of Oncology Supply. She added, "Oncology Supply has a large network of Hematology providers and we are eager to make Endari available to their patients suffering from SCD."

"We are grateful for this partnership and excited we have another avenue to increase access for patients we serve," remarked George Sekulich, Senior Vice President of Global Commercialization of Emmaus.

About Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication - Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information - The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in sickle cell disease patients younger than five years of age have not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Oncology Supply

Oncology Supply, based in Dothan AL, is a trusted partner and supplier of chemotherapy, immunotherapy and supportive care products to independent oncology practices nationwide. Driven by a deep understanding of the vital care community oncologists provide, Oncology Supply accelerates access to the products and provides the insights, technology and guidance practices need to maximize performance and elevate the patient experience.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmauslifesciences.com.

Company Contacts:

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Joseph (Jay) C. Sherwood III

Chief Financial Officer

(310) 214-0065 ext. 3005

jsherwood@emmauslifesciences.com

George Sekulich

Senior Vice President of Global Commercialization

(310) 214-0065 ext. 1010

gsekulich@emmauslifesciences.com

Media Contacts:

Russo Partners

David Schull or Caroline Cunningham

(858) 717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

caroline.cunningham@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.emmauslifesciences.com

