Emmaus Life Sciences Huddles Up with SCDAAMI to Host "Sideline Sickle Cell" Community Town Hall in Detroit

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today that the company's Sideline Sickle Cell campaign, led by Emmy Award-winning NFL broadcaster Solomon Wilcots, will host a sickle cell disease (SCD) community town hall in Detroit with the SCDAAMI to raise awareness of the rare disease and discuss current and future therapeutics.

Event Details Location: Wayne State University Student Center, Conference Room 10

5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202 Parking Information: Available in Wayne State University Parking Structures 1, 2 and 5 Date: Saturday, September 28th Time: 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Join Emmaus Life Sciences and SCDAAMI in uniting the Detroit community around the importance of furthering education of Sickle Cell Disease. This town hall will feature a discussion led by Dr. Ahmar Zaidi, Hematologist-Oncologist at the Children's Hospital of Michigan, and Dr. Michael Callaghan, Hematologist-Oncologist and Director of the Sickle Cell Center at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. The conversation will serve as an opportunity for event participants to ask questions and share their experiences with SCD, as well learn more about treatment options. Refreshments will be provided.

About Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication

Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder characterized by the production of an altered form of hemoglobin which polymerizes and becomes fibrous, causing red blood cells to become rigid and change form so that they appear sickle shaped instead of soft and rounded. Patients with sickle cell disease suffer from debilitating episodes of sickle cell crises, which occur when the rigid, adhesive and inflexible red blood cells occlude blood vessels. Sickle cell crises cause excruciating pain as a result of insufficient oxygen being delivered to tissue, referred to as tissue ischemia, and inflammation. These events may lead to organ damage, stroke, pulmonary complications, skin ulceration, infection and a variety of other adverse outcomes. Sickle cell disease is a significant unmet medical need, affecting approximately one hundred thousand patients in the U.S. and millions worldwide, the majority of which are of African descent. An estimated 1-in-365 African-American children is born with sickle cell disease.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmauslifesciences.com.

