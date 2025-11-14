Emmaus Life Sciences Reports Quarterly Financial Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today reported on its financial condition and results of operations as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights

"We experienced a 38% decline in net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 due to ongoing competition from generic L-Glutamine in the U.S. and lower sales in the Middle East North Africa, or MENA, region," commented Willis Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus. "We realized income from operations of $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year, partially offset by a 43% reduction in operating expenses," he added.

Financial and Operating Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.4 million, compared to $5.5 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in U.S. sales which management attributes to competition from the generic version of L-Glutamine introduced in the market in mid-2024 and a decrease of sales in the MENA region, which management attributes to the timing of sales in the region.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months were $2.4 million compared to $4.3 million in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in selling expenses and general and administrative expenses attributable to a reduction in force and other cost cutting measures in the second half of 2024.

Income (Loss) From Operations. Income from operations for the three months was $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period in 2024. This was due to the decrease in net revenues, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Other Income ( Expense ) . The company realized other expense of $2.2 million for the three months compared to other income of $1.0 million in the same period in 2024. The increase in other expense was due to a decrease of $2.3 million in change in fair value of conversion feature derivative liabilities and increases in $0.6 million in interest expense and $0.3 million in loss on debt extinguishment.

Net Loss. For the three months, the company realized net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per share based on approximately 63.9 million weighted-average basic common shares, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share based on approximately 63.9 million weighted-average basic common shares in the comparable period in 2024. The increase in net loss was attributable primarily to the increase in other expense.

Liquidity and Capital Resources. At September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older, is approved for marketing in the United States, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman and is available on a named patient or early access basis in France, the Netherlands, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Emmaus' application for marketing authorization is awaiting final action by the Saudi Food & Drug Authority. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2017 for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Indication

Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari® in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari® at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease

There are approximately 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in the United States and millions more globally. The sickle gene is found in every ethnic group, not just among those of African descent; and in the United States an estimated 1-in-365 African Americans and 1-in-16,300 Hispanic Americans are born with SCD.1 The genetic mutation responsible for SCD causes an individual's red blood cells to distort into a "C" or a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen throughout the body. These sickled red blood cells break down rapidly, become very sticky, and develop a propensity to clump together, which causes them to become stuck and cause damage within blood vessels. The result is reduced blood flow to distal organs, which leads to physical symptoms of incapacitating pain, tissue and organ damage, and early death.2

1Source: Data & Statistics on Sickle Cell Disease – National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, December 2020.

2Source: Committee on Addressing Sickle Cell Disease – A Strategic Plan and Blueprint for Action -- National Academy of Sciences Press, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern and other factors disclosed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2025, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues, Net

$ 3,378

$ 5,478

$ 8,601

$ 13,361 Cost of Goods Sold

247

394

622

892 Gross Profit

3,131

5,084

7,979

12,469 Operating Expenses

2,436

4,263

8,634

13,806 Income (Loss) from Operations

695

821

(655)

(1,337) Total Other Income (Expense)

(2,192)

1,005

(4,893)

(3,345) Net Income (Loss)

(2,076)

1,827

(5,541)

(4,705) Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(1,720)

1,378

2,514

(1,856) Net Income (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.03

$ (0.09)

$ (0.07) Weighted Average Common

Shares Outstanding

63,865,571

63,865,571

63,865,571

63,025,296

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





As of



September 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2024 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 293

$ 1,389 Accounts receivable, net

2,619

2,623 Inventories, net

1,213

1,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

661

1,120 Total Current Assets

4,786

6,767 Property and Equipment, net

128

46 Right of use assets

799

1,530 Investment in convertible bond

14,876

15,037 Other Assets

167

222 Total Assets

20,756

23,602









Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

21,759

16,926 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

348

2,423 Conversion feature derivative, notes payable

—

162 Notes payable, current portion

10,772

10,465 Convertible notes payable, net of discount

16,804

17,014 Other current liabilities

14,486

16,565 Total Current Liabilities

64,169

63,555 Other long-term liabilities

16,075

16,526 Total Liabilities

80,244

80,081 Stockholders' Deficit

(59,488)

(56,479) Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

20,756

23,602

