Emme, First Full-Figured Supermodel, Joins Plus-Size Brand to Celebrate Confidence

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman Within and supermodel Emme kick off the summer fashion season, inviting women everywhere to "Love What You Wear." The plus-size e-commerce retailer Woman Within featured curvy icon Emme to lead the charge of encouraging all women to feel great in their own skin.

(PRNewsfoto/Woman Within)...

As a 90's supermodel and two-time honoree in People Magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People," Emme has been a leading voice in the fashion industry for over two decades, promoting body positivity before the modern movement. The supermodel joins the campaign to continue sharing her message and encouraging women everywhere to love what they wear.

"As a curvy woman in a high-fashion world, I believe in helping women find confidence within themselves," Emme said. "I am thrilled to be a part of Woman Within's 'Love What Your Wear' campaign to further promote such an important and timeless maxim."

The "Love What You Wear" campaign encourages women at every age and size to wear what makes them feel beautiful and special. In the campaign, Emme reveals her flair for style in five different looks-- workout, event, casual, date night, and weekend. Woman Within stands behind the view that size is no limit to living a vibrant life.

"Woman Within is committed to celebrating the beautiful shapes of all women. We are fully engaged in helping every woman be comfortable in their own skin with the fiercest commitment to helping them feel great about what they put on," Celeste Risimini-Johnson, Brand Manager of Woman Within said. "Wherever life takes you, we design the clothes that you will always love to wear."

Woman Within is encouraging women everywhere to take and share the pledge. Starting on June 25 until July 24, 10 fans will win a $1,000 Woman Within gift card and the grand prize winner will win a two-night trip for her and a friend to The Lodge at Chaa Creek in Belize. To enter the #LoveWhatYouWearSweepstakes, participants must share a photo of their favorite look during the campaign timeline. For more details on how to enter, see here.

About Woman Within ®

Woman Within® specializes in casual plus-size clothing for sizes 12W and up. Comfort, expert fit and great value caters to a relaxed approach to life. Woman Within® offers everything from sportswear to swimwear, in amazing colors and prints to bring happiness to everyday moments. We believe in the beauty of simplicity and the life-changing power of a perfect fit. We believe "You look amazing!" are the three best words in the English language. And we believe you should always Love What You Wear®.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, Ellos®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12+.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emme-first-full-figured-supermodel-joins-plus-size-brand-to-celebrate-confidence-300671108.html

SOURCE Woman Within

Related Links

https://www.womanwithin.com

