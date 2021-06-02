Emme Launches EmmeRx, a Prescription Delivery and Telemedicine Service, to Establish the First and Only Fully Integrated Birth Control System

Emme removes barriers to contraceptive care with launch of EmmeRx to accompany the Emme Smart Case and app. Tweet this

Obstacles to contraceptive care include identifying the right prescription, taking the pill on time, struggling with negative symptoms and side effects, and unplanned pregnancy. Nearly 50% of people who discontinue the pill do so because of negative symptoms and side effects, and up to 80% of people on the pill miss at least one pill per month. Missed pills currently lead to a 9% failure rate, resulting in one million unplanned pregnancies each year in the United States. Unplanned pregnancy drives an estimated cost of 21 billion dollars in the United States annually. The Emme Smart Birth Control System – which includes the connected Emme Smart Case and app, telemedicine, and prescription delivery – is designed as a fully integrated approach to address these challenges.

"Emme solves a real problem for women on birth control, while seamlessly capturing data to help drive improved outcomes," shared Christine Aylward, founder and managing partner of Magnetic Ventures and Emme investor and board member. "By driving trust, engagement, and improved results at the beginning of the women's healthcare journey, Emme is positioned to win a patient's loyalty for life."

The complete Emme Smart Birth Control System is available at emme.com, and the app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Emme:

Emme is the first company to offer a fully integrated birth control system. Their first product, the Emme Smart Case and app, is an integrated technology-enabled solution designed to safeguard the birth control experience and help reduce the rate of missed pills. The Emme Smart Case uses patented, multi-sensor technology to track when pills are taken. The Smart Case syncs with the app to send persistent customized reminders until the dose is taken and provides contraceptive guidance when needed. The app also offers users a comprehensive view of their health by supporting cycle, mood, and side effect tracking. This is combined with prescription delivery and telemedicine to provide a fully integrated system for pill management. Emme was co-founded in 2017 by Amanda French and Janene Fuerch, MD out of the Stanford Biodesign Fellowship, and was named as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2021. The pill forever changed women's health in 1960—Emme is making it compatible with the 21st century. For more information, visit https://www.emme.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Johnston

[email protected]

SOURCE Emme