Emmersion Rebrands to Reflect How It's Closing the Global Communication Gap

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmersion, the leader in proving language ability through AI, announced today its rebranding in order to capture and reflect the boldness of their leading-edge technology and mission to close the communications gap.

Emmersion is designed to help organizations find the right fit for their team through adaptive language testing that prove language ability. Each language assessment is curated by artificial intelligence that adjusts the assessment to an individual's ability. It then places users on a comprehensive grading scale that highlights their language ability.

Emmersion's brand now demonstrates the intersection of its business between communication abilities and verification. The new look, feel and tone of the Emmersion brand is active across its website, products, and social platforms to better represent the company's intelligence in the space, approachability as a source for collaborative verification and warmth as an entity dedicated to helping people unlock opportunity.

"The new brand reinforces the connection between our mission and our services, while incorporating the human element of our work," said Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Emmersion, Brigham Tomco. "It underscores our commitment to serving a diverse set of clients and test-takers, as well as service to the broader global community."

About Emmersion

About Emmersion

Founded in 2015, Emmersion is a rapidly growing human resources technology company located on the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah. With a mission to close the global communication gap, the company focuses on helping organizations be smarter with their global language strategy. It has developed AI-driven, fully automated language assessments that provide accurate and immediate reports in languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Mandarin, and Japanese. With over 700 customers around the world, including Global 100, the world's largest contact centers, and renowned universities, Emmersion's solution uses cloud-based, AI technology to automate the language assessment process and provide the most accurate results. Learn more at www.Emmersion.ai.

