Emmes Acquires Neox

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emmes Company, LLC ("Emmes"), a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of human health and biopharmaceutical innovation and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, announced that it has acquired Neox S.R.O. ("Neox"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, Neox is a CRO with over 150 employees who support biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device customers. Neox has provided clinical research support for more than 1,000 studies and has built deep experience across multiple therapeutic areas. The company has operations primarily in central and eastern Europe, with a direct presence in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Neox operates in another 11 European countries, including a recently established entity in the United Kingdom.

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "As Emmes' first add-on acquisition, Neox expands Emmes' international presence, notably in Central Europe, by adding significant strategic capabilities to enhance the company's BioPharma effort. Neox will serve as a launch pad for Emmes in Europe to begin offering CRO services to BioPharma clients that require EU-based trials. We look forward to continuing to build Emmes' through organic initiatives and additional acquisitions as we seek to expand our footprint and capabilities to better serve our customer base."

"This is an important and exciting step for Emmes, demonstrating significant progress on our strategic plans to grow our biopharmaceutical business," said Dr. Christine Dingivan, Chief Executive Officer of Emmes. "Neox adds a sizable, well-established biopharmaceutical research services business to Emmes and significantly expands our international presence."

Dr. Pavel Marek and Petr Marek, brothers who founded Neox in 2004, will remain with Neox and continue to serve in their leadership roles.

"Pavel and his team have built a CRO with an excellent reputation," noted Dr. Dingivan. "Our companies share a dedication to science, long-term partnerships with clients, and a corporate culture that centers on integrity, agility and passion for excellence. We are delighted that Pavel and Petr will continue to lead Neox as part of Emmes."

According to Dr. Marek, "Neox and Emmes will be a powerful combination. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the expanded resources of the Emmes organization, as well as helping Emmes support rapid patient enrollment in global clinical trials. Our regulatory contacts throughout Europe, who understand country-specific requirements, will be an asset in helping Emmes' current and future BioPharma customers with their global drug development strategic planning and clinical operations."

Emmes conducts its operations from, and is focused on growing, its two strategic business groups: Emmes BioPharma and Emmes Public Sector. Neox will be part of Emmes BioPharma, which also includes Emmes' established, experienced teams in the USA, India and Canada.

This acquisition will bring the total number of employees at Emmes to over 1,000 across the globe.

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of human health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.4 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact

Mark Semer or Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital

Related Links

http://www.behrmancap.com/

