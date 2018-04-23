Emmes Launches New Internship Program with an Egyptian Children's Cancer Hospital

Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer of Emmes, explained that the internship program was a natural extension of the company's recent education efforts in Egypt. Emmes' Dr. Ashraf El Fiky and Dr. Robert Lindblad were keynote speakers at the 53rd Alexandria Congress on Allergy and Immunology in Alexandria, Egypt. The conference, scheduled from February 21 to 23, was attended by leading allergy and immunology specialists from Egyptian universities.

Following that conference, El Fiky, Emmes' clinical trials medical officer for drug safety and pharmacovigilance, and Lindblad, vice president and chief medical officer, traveled to Cairo to speak at an event at the Children Cancer Hospital. They spoke about cancer clinical trials at the First Symposium on Clinical Research in Oncology and Good Clinical Practice Guidelines on February 25.

The Children Cancer Hospital is the largest pediatric oncology hospital in the Middle East. According to El Fiky, "Our new internship program recognizes the hospital's important role in providing free pediatric oncology services to patients in the region. Its joint fellowship programs with Harvard Medical School, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are great role models. Emmes is truly proud to support the clinical research community in Egypt."

Two years ago, Emmes had hosted members of the senior management team from Cairo's Children Cancer Hospital as part of a tour that included the National Institutes of Health and other area biohealth organizations.

"We're excited to continue to collaborate with Egypt's medical community and academic institutions and expand our new relationships," said Dr. Anne Lindblad. "We believe our internship program demonstrates this commitment, and we look forward to hosting our first fellow later this year."

About Emmes

We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research. Our team members at Emmes are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health, and we have supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmes-launches-new-internship-program-with-an-egyptian-childrens-cancer-hospital-300633740.html

SOURCE The Emmes Corporation

Related Links

www.emmes.com

