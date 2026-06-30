EMMES Realty Services Brings Acclaimed Fat of the Land to Centerview, Expanding Irvine's Next-Generation Dining Destination

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As craft breweries and hospitality-driven gathering spaces continue reshaping mixed-use developments across Southern California, restaurants are increasingly becoming the social anchors that define how people experience a community. Today's consumers are seeking more than transactions; they want vibrant, experience-driven destinations where dining, connection, wellness and culture intersect. Hospitality concepts that create a true "third space," a place people genuinely want to gather outside of home and work, are helping define the next generation of lifestyle-oriented developments.

Fat of the Land, slated to open at Centerview next month, will serve not only office tenants, but also the surrounding residential and business community

That evolution continues at Centerview in Irvine, where EMMES Realty Services, LLC, and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. are expanding their thoughtfully curated collection of award-winning dining destinations with the addition of Fat of the Land, the acclaimed tapas-driven concept from restaurateur Robert Paetz.

Following the success of its original Santa Ana location, which earned recognition on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants list, Fat of the Land will bring its immersive atmosphere, elevated shareable dining experience, and neighborhood-oriented hospitality to Irvine as part of the growing transformation of the Airport Area into a destination for dining, culture, and community.

Located on the ground floor of Centerview (2010 Main, Suite 170), the restaurant will further EMMES' vision of creating an energized, hospitality-forward environment that serves not only office tenants, but also the surrounding residential and business community.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Fat of the Land to the property and continue building a collection of restaurants that create energy, connection, and a true sense of place," said Justin Nguyen, executive vice president of asset management for EMMES Realty Services. "Restaurants today are helping define how people experience a community, and Fat of the Land brings exactly the type of authentic, experience-driven hospitality we envisioned for Centerview. Robert and his team have built something genuinely special in Santa Ana, and we believe their approach to food, design, and guest experience will make them an outstanding addition to Irvine's evolving dining scene."

For Paetz, the expansion into Irvine felt like a natural next step following the strong response to the original concept.

"We always felt that Fat of the Land was built around the idea of being a neighborhood spot people genuinely wanted to spend time in — somewhere with great food and energy that feels both elevated and approachable," said Robert Paetz, founder of Fat of the Land. "After the response we received in Santa Ana, opening a second location felt like the natural next step. We aren't looking to simply duplicate the first restaurant; we want to thoughtfully grow the brand in a way that still feels personal to myself and the team."

Paetz said Irvine immediately stood out because of its rapidly evolving food culture and strong appreciation for high-quality dining experiences.

"There's a strong appreciation for quality restaurants and a culture of people who genuinely love food," Paetz said. "Bringing our tapas menu with a lively neighborhood atmosphere to Irvine just feels like the right fit."

Designed to be both transportive and welcoming, the Irvine location will carry over Fat of the Land's signature aesthetic while evolving the concept for a larger footprint. Guests can expect dramatic lighting, rich textures, marble finishes, layered vintage-inspired details, and an intimate, energetic atmosphere designed to work equally well for casual dinners, celebrations, date nights and business gatherings.

The restaurant's menu will feature many of the dishes that helped build Fat of the Land's loyal following, while also introducing new seasonal offerings and Irvine-exclusive menu items designed specifically for the new location.

For EMMES, the addition of Fat of the Land reflects the broader evolution happening across mixed-use office campuses as developers increasingly focus on lifestyle-oriented experiences that attract both tenants and the surrounding community.

Once viewed primarily as traditional office environments, developments like Centerview are also now evolving into hospitality-driven destinations where restaurants, wellness amenities, outdoor spaces, and gathering places help create a more vibrant and connected experience, both for tenants and the community.

"People are looking for experiences now, not just transactions," Paetz said. "Dining has become part of lifestyle culture, and restaurants often become the anchor that makes a space feel vibrant and alive. A great third space creates energy and gives guests a reason to return regularly."

Fat of the Land joins an already impressive culinary lineup at Centerview further establishing the campus as one of Irvine's emerging dining destinations.

"Working with EMMES has been a great experience," Paetz added. "They really understand the importance of creating thoughtful, experience-driven spaces and curating the right mix of tenants to build something meaningful for the community. That aligns closely with how we approach hospitality."

As residential growth continues throughout the Irvine Business Complex and Airport Area, EMMES sees hospitality-driven placemaking as an increasingly important component of creating successful mixed-use environments.

"Restaurants have become a critical part of how modern campuses and communities come to life," Nguyen said. "Our goal at Centerview is to continue creating a destination where customers and visitors genuinely want to spend time, whether that's for a business lunch, dinner with friends, or simply to experience the energy of the community."

Fat of the Land is expected to open at Centerview in early July.

About EMMES

EMMES Realty Services of California LLC is a member of The EMMES Group of Companies. Founded in 1992, with offices in New York and California, The EMMES Group of Companies and its affiliates are engaged in principal real estate investments, capital management and real estate services. For more information, visit www.emmesco.com.

Contacts

Christine Miller, EMMES Realty Services of CA LLC, [email protected] .

SOURCE EMMES