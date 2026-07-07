Diner24 to Debut at EMMES Group of Companies' Reimagined 1674 Broadway

Multimillion-Dollar Renovation Activates a New Era for Midtown's Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of Midtown Manhattan's most iconic buildings are being reimagined for a new era. Across the district, landmark properties once defined by traditional office and retail use are evolving into dynamic, mixed-use destinations, blending hospitality, dining and modern workplace environments under one roof.

Diner24 takes everything people love about the classic New York diner experience and elevates it

Driven by post-pandemic shifts in how people work and experience the city, landlords are transforming underutilized space into activated, experience-rich buildings that stay vibrant well beyond the traditional 9-to-5. While chef-driven dining and "eatertainment" concepts are a major draw, these reinventions are also attracting office tenants seeking amenity-forward environments that help companies recruit talent, support culture and enhance the daily work experience.

Against this backdrop, The EMMES Group of Companies ("EMMES") welcomes Diner24 to the historic 1674 Broadway building, adding to Midtown's growing ecosystem of destination dining and signaling the continued evolution of one of New York City's most storied corridors.

Scheduled to open this fall at the intersection of Broadway and West 52nd Street, the new two-story Diner24 will occupy more than 5,200 square feet of highly visible retail space in the heart of Midtown. The location places the restaurant close to Times Square, Broadway theaters, Columbus Circle, Central Park, major hotels and some of the busiest pedestrian traffic corridors in the world.

The lease represents another significant milestone in EMMES' repositioning of 1674 Broadway, following a comprehensive multimillion-dollar restoration and modernization of the storied 1921 building. The property has recently welcomed several new office tenants and continues to attract companies seeking boutique headquarters space in Midtown.

"We've looked at opportunities throughout Manhattan for the past year and a half, but something always felt off," said Stratis Morfogen, founder and CEO of Diner24. "When we met the EMMES team, sat down together and started talking about the future of the building, it immediately felt right. They understood our vision, they understood hospitality, and they understood what we're trying to build. There was a level of trust and partnership from day one that made this decision easy."

As Diner24 joins the historic 1674 Broadway address, Morfogen highlights what sets the partnership apart and why it resonated with him.

"EMMES is a visionary in this industry; they don't just develop buildings, they transform them into vibrant, living destinations," he said. "Being part of an iconic corner like 1674 Broadway and working with a partner that knows how to elevate both the property and the tenant experience, is what makes this opportunity so special for us."

Bringing Diner 2.0 to Broadway

Inspired by New York City's legendary 24-hour diner culture, Diner24 has become one of the city's most talked-about restaurant concepts by reimagining a beloved institution for a new generation of diners.

The restaurant's first location quickly became a social media sensation, attracting visitors from around the world thanks to viral menu items such as towering Crazy Shakes, foot-long hot dogs, triple-decker burgers, decadent breakfast creations and comfort-food classics made with premium ingredients.

"We call it Diner 2.0," Morfogen said. "We're taking everything people love about the classic New York diner experience and elevating it. Fresh-baked pastries, homemade pastas, organic produce, Pat LaFrieda brisket burgers, incredible breakfast dishes, handcrafted sandwiches and outrageous milkshakes that people travel across the globe to try."

And did we mention the disco fries?

According to Morfogen, more than half the guests at Diner24's first location are visitors from outside New York.

"We've welcomed guests from Australia, China, New Zealand and everywhere in between," he said. "If we can draw tourists to Gramercy, we knew bringing Diner24 to the center of Midtown and Times Square would be a hospitality dream come true."

The new Broadway flagship will also introduce a uniquely theatrical element fitting for its location.

"Our servers are Broadway performers, and every hour they'll take the stage and perform show tunes for guests," said Morfogen, who co-founded Diner24 along with Philippe Olivier Bondon, known as one of New York City's preeminent restaurateurs and a luminary in the hospitality industry "We call it 'Show Tunes, Crazy Shakes & Burgers.' It's dinner and a show. It's New York. And honestly, it's the only place on Broadway where the show never closes."

A Broadway Landmark Reimagined

Originally completed in 1921, 1674 Broadway occupies one of Midtown Manhattan's most recognizable corners at Broadway and West 52nd Street. For more than a century, the building has played a role in New York's cultural and entertainment history, serving generations of artists, performers, publishers, talent agencies, music companies and creative entrepreneurs.

Over the decades, tenants have included music publishers, theatrical organizations, casting agencies, artist management firms, entertainment publications and advocacy groups for performers. The building's storied past reflects the evolution of Broadway itself, from the Jazz Age through the golden age of theater, radio, television and modern entertainment.

Recently, the building welcomed The Lambs, America's oldest professional theatrical club, founded in 1874. The organization relocated its clubhouse to the third floor of 1674 Broadway earlier this year, bringing one of New York's most historic theater institutions back to a building deeply connected to the performing arts.

"When you look at the history of this building, from music publishers and talent agencies to Birdland, The Lambs and now Diner24, there's a common thread, said Christopher DePrince-Levis, asset manager for EMMES Asset Management Company Ltd., LLC. "It's always been a place where people come together around creativity, culture and entertainment. We think that's exactly what makes 1674 Broadway such a special place to work, visit and build a business."

The property's entertainment legacy extends well beyond its office tenants. Over the years, the building's lower levels housed some of New York's most memorable nightlife destinations, including legendary jazz venue Birdland, which welcomed icons such as Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. For decades, the address served as a gathering place for performers, musicians, artists and audiences drawn to the energy of Broadway and Times Square.

Today, following a comprehensive multimillion-dollar restoration led by EMMES, 1674 Broadway has entered a new chapter. The renovation preserved the building's historic character while introducing modern infrastructure throughout, including new elevators, dedicated HVAC systems, upgraded electrical and life-safety systems, renovated restrooms, energy-efficient windows and secure 24/7 access.

The property's striking Art Deco-inspired lobby and entrance pay homage to Broadway's glamorous past while creating a sophisticated workplace designed for modern businesses seeking a boutique headquarters environment in the heart of Midtown.

"Our vision was never simply to renovate a building. We wanted to create a destination that honored Broadway's heritage while providing modern businesses with a unique workplace experience," said DePrince-Levis.

A Boutique Headquarters Opportunity in the Heart of Midtown

With Diner24 joining the property, 1674 Broadway continues to emerge as one of Midtown's most compelling boutique office opportunities.

The nine-story building offers approximately 5,700-square-foot full-floor office opportunities that provide companies with privacy, identity and flexibility rarely found in larger office towers. Tenants enjoy dedicated HVAC systems, private restrooms, modernized elevators, abundant natural light, secure key-fob access and the opportunity to brand an entire floor as their own headquarters environment.

The building sits along the primary corridor connecting Times Square, Columbus Circle and Central Park, placing employees within walking distance of major subway lines, Broadway theaters, the Ed Sullivan Theater, luxury hotels, restaurants, retail destinations and world-famous attractions.

With Diner24 now serving as an on-site amenity, tenants will have direct access to breakfast meetings, business lunches, after-work gatherings and 24-hour dining just an elevator ride away.

"Today's workforce wants more than four walls and desks," explained DePrince-Levis. "They want character. They want convenience. They want experiences. At 1674 Broadway, employees can work in a beautifully restored historic building, grab lunch downstairs at one of New York's most exciting restaurant concepts, walk to a Broadway show after work and be connected to every major transit line in the city."

EMMES currently has 1,800 to 5,700 square-foot office opportunities available at 1674 Broadway, as well as an additional ground-floor retail space coming soon.

About EMMES Group of Companies

EMMES Asset Management Company Ltd., LLC is a member of The EMMES Group of Companies. Founded in 1992, with offices in New York and California, The EMMES Group of Companies and its affiliates are engaged in principal real estate investments, capital management and real estate services. For more information, visit www.emmesco.com.

Contact:

Christine Miller

Vice President, Communications & Marketing, EMMES Realty Services of California, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE EMMES