Emmet Scott elected incoming President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations

"I am proud of the great work the ADSO team has accomplished during my term and the critical role we played in navigating our industry through these unprecedented times," Michael Bileca stated. "ADSO is in great hands under Emmet's leadership. He is not only a respected industry leader but a DSO innovator that will bring his energy, talent and insights into leading our Association."

"It is an honor to be selected to help guide this fantastic association and the dental industry at large through this critical time. As the world continues to combat this pandemic, we at ADSO commit to support all dentists and their teams in their efforts to provide the essential oral healthcare that patients need," stated Emmet Scott.

Mr. Scott co-founded Community Dental Partners and Smile Magic Dentistry and Braces ten years ago with his childhood friend, Dr. Chad Evans. Now, the organization is based in Denton, Texas supporting over 60 locations and counting. Mr. Scott is the host of the podcast DSO Secrets and manages a Facebook group by the same name. He also serves as advisor to the Dentist Entrepreneur Organization, which coaches and supports emerging dental groups and their founder dentists in their expansion of care in their communities.

Mr. Scott's 3-year term will start effective immediately and will run through 2023.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 50 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Association of Dental Support Organizations

Related Links

http://www.theadso.org

