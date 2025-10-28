EMMI Technologies Joins Epic Showroom, Strengthening Interoperability and Advancing Connected Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMMI Technologies, developer of the modular, hardware-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring platform EmmiTec.Health, is proud to announce its listing on Epic's Showroom, the digital destination where healthcare organizations explore trusted, interoperable solutions.

This milestone highlights EMMI Technologies' commitment to helping hospitals, health systems, and providers deliver continuous, data-driven care through seamless integration with Epic, one of the world's leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) platforms.

Epic Logo

"Our mission has always been to make connected care simple, accessible, and sustainable," said Emilio Machado, Founder & CEO of EMMI Technologies. "By joining Epic's Showroom, we're taking another major step toward that goal — empowering healthcare professionals to improve outcomes, reduce readmissions, and engage patients wherever they are."

EmmiTec.Health enables clinicians to monitor patients in real time, integrate wearables and medical devices, and personalize care through intelligent data dashboards — all within existing Epic workflows. Its modular design allows each organization to deploy only what it needs, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Telehealth, as well as Education and Care Management modules.

Built with interoperability at its core, EmmiTec.Health connects with leading EHR systems and certified devices to strengthen care coordination and enhance the patient experience. Following its integration with PointClickCare for long-term and post-acute care providers, this new listing on Epic's Showroom expands EmmiTec.Health's reach into acute and ambulatory settings — helping to close the loop across the continuum of care.

For more information, visit: showroom.epic.com/stage?id=35&q=emmitec

www.emmitec.health

Contact:

Emilio Machado

+1-585-730-7939

SOURCE EMMI Technologies