EMMI Technologies Secures "Industry Partner" Award with Texas Hospital Association for Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMMI Technologies, a global leader in remote patient monitoring, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an "Industry Partner" designation by the Texas Hospital Association (THA), one of the largest regional hospital associations in the United States. After an extensive vetting process, this partnership positions EMMI Technologies to provide its cutting-edge Remote Patient Monitoring platform, EmmiTec.Health, to THA's network of member hospitals and healthcare providers.

THA Partner Seal

Effective immediately, THA members will have the opportunity to enhance their patient care capabilities by leveraging EmmiTec. Health's innovative and comprehensive virtual care solutions. This partnership opens the door for the adoption of remote patient monitoring, enabling healthcare providers to offer proactive care management for chronic conditions, post-operative monitoring, and more, all while improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital readmissions.

"We are proud to have EMMI Technologies as a THA partner," stated Alex Huff, Vice President - Health Innovation at the Texas Hospital Association. "EMMI Technologies came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts to serve the THA community and elevate the quality of care provided across Texas."

"We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Hospital Association and to have the opportunity to offer our comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring platform to its extensive network of healthcare providers," said Emilio Machado, CEO of EMMI Technologies. "Our mission has always been to make the highest quality healthcare accessible to all, and this agreement with THA aligns perfectly with our goals of expanding healthcare access and improving patient outcomes."

About Texas Hospital Association

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state's hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members' abilities to improve accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 85 percent of the state's acute-care hospitals and healthcare systems, which employ more than 400,000 healthcare professionals statewide.

About EMMI Technologies

EMMI Technologies is a global leader in remote patient monitoring, providing innovative solutions that are white-label, modular, OS, and hardware agnostic and focused on partnerships: our platform, EmmiTec.Health, is committed to delivering whole-patient virtual care that includes primary care, chronic condition management, and more, ensuring the best healthcare is accessible to everyone, anywhere in the world. – https://emmitec.health

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emilio Machado

CEO

EMMI Technologies

Phone: +1 (585) 730-7939

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EMMI Technologies LLC