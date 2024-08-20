EMMI Technologies Was Awarded a Remote Patient Monitoring Agreement with Premier, Inc.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMMI Technologies has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Remote Patient Monitoring with Premier, Inc. Effective November 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for EmmiTec.Health's Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Premier and to have the opportunity to offer our comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring platform to its extensive network of healthcare providers," said Emilio Machado, CEO of EMMI Technologies. "Our mission has always been to make the highest quality healthcare accessible to all, and this agreement with Premier aligns perfectly with our goals."

EmmiTec.Health not only enhances patient care but also serves as a profit center for healthcare providers. By leveraging the new 2025 CPT codes, our platform enables providers to increase profitability through improved billing opportunities. The advanced capabilities of EmmiTec.Health supports virtual patient care, reduces hospital readmissions, and enhances overall patient outcomes, all while transforming traditional cost centers into revenue-generating services. Our technology empowers providers to take full advantage of reimbursement opportunities, mitigating costs associated with readmissions and improving financial performance through innovative care delivery.

Our platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, ensuring that healthcare providers can deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care without disrupting current workflows. This integration allows for better coordination of care, real-time data sharing, and enhanced decision-making, further amplifying the value of our Remote Patient Monitoring solutions.

The EmmiTec.Health Remote Patient Monitoring platform is designed to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology that supports primary care, chronic condition management, and other essential healthcare services. By integrating seamlessly with existing systems, our platform enhances patient engagement, improves outcomes, and reduces costs.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT EMMI TECHNOLOGIES

EMMI Technologies is a global leader in remote patient monitoring, providing innovative solutions that are white-label, modular, OS, and hardware agnostic and focused on partnerships. Our platform, EmmiTec.Health, is committed to delivering whole-patient virtual care that includes primary care, chronic condition management, and more, ensuring the best healthcare is accessible to everyone, anywhere in the world. - https://emmitec.health/

