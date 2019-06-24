Emmiebel Studio Brings Comfort to Babies and Families With Latest Collection

CLARKSTON, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmiebel Studio is excited to announce its new product line will release on June 29, 2019. Well known for making high-quality designer baby items out of designer fabrics, this collection features an assortment of fantastic new loveys, baby blankets and swaddles featuring new prints. The Summer Collection includes two exclusive NICU-focused designs in multiple color options. The collection will also have a wide range of floral prints as well as woodland prints. Speak with any parent who has had a child in the NICU and they will say it is an extremely stressful and painful experience. Oftentimes, parents with babies who are born prematurely or with assorted complications will spend anywhere from days to weeks and even months with a child in the NICU.

Design exclusive to Emmiebel Studio

During such a difficult time, a thoughtful gift such as soft baby blankets from a caring friend or relative can do wonders for the morale of a parent with their baby in the NICU. With this in mind, Emmiebel Studio is excited to release these new products that can be kept as heirlooms and given as gifts. Emmiebel Studio also offers embroidery for baby names as well as monograms on its products to add that personalized and heartfelt touch.

Their latest line, of course, is not exclusively for babies in the NICU, with that just being one aspect of their new prints on their handmade loveys. The aforementioned floral and woodland prints are as gorgeous as they are whimsical and sure to make a spectacular addition to the household of parents who want something unique and beautiful. This new line will soon be available in Emmiebel Studio's Etsy store and is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves designer blankets or warm loveys or wants a gorgeous personalized gift.

About Emmiebel Studio: Emmiebel Studio was founded by Andrea Haslett in 2017. We handcraft custom baby blankets, swaddles and other nursery items for modern families looking for gifts that are beautiful and can be made extra-unique via our personalized embroidery and monograms. Since our founding, we have had immense success due to our high-quality products striking a chord with our customers. We often earn rave reviews from those who collect our products. We pride ourselves on our quality products being something people love to both give and receive as gifts and keep as heirlooms.

