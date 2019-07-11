Emmis Announces First Quarter Earnings

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2019.

Emmis' radio net revenues for the first fiscal quarter were $26.4 million, which is flat as compared to the prior year. Pro forma for radio station divestures, Emmis' first quarter radio revenues as reported to Miller Kaplan, which excludes barter revenues and syndication revenues, were up 3%, which matched the 3% growth in Emmis' markets.

Subsequent to the first quarter's end, Emmis announced an agreement to sell its controlling interest in a partnership that owns and operates six Austin radio stations and two FM translators to Sinclair Telecable, Inc. Additionally, Emmis announced an agreement to form a new public company, Mediaco, with New York investment firm Standard General. Mediaco will purchase WBLS-FM and WQHT-FM (HOT 97) from the company, but Emmis will continue to manage operations of the stations.

After closing these transactions, Emmis expects to have approximately $88 million of cash available for reinvestment and other corporate purposes, after settling all tax obligations, closing costs, and assuming $13 million remains outstanding under the mortgage on its corporate headquarters.

"In the past 14 years, we've paid off more than $1.3 billion of debt while making the conscious decision to take our entrepreneurial skills and transition Emmis into new areas of growth. We believe that this fiscal year will reveal a new Emmis, and I couldn't be more excited," Jeff Smulyan, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Emmis said.

"Looking ahead, Emmis' radio net revenues for its second fiscal quarter are currently pacing up double digits, largely thanks to a record-breaking HOT 97 Summer Jam concert in New York. Due to hard work and superior execution by our New York team, coupled with a terrific artist lineup, ticket revenue was the strongest in the 26-year history of Summer Jam. We are also seeing a nice strengthening in advertising sales overall, which points to an outstanding quarter ahead," Smulyan added.

Emmis has included supplemental pro forma net revenues, station operating expenses, and certain other financial data on its website, www.emmis.com under the "Investors" tab.

Emmis Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: EMMS) owns 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Austin (Emmis has a 50.1% controlling interest in Emmis' 6 radio stations located there) and Indianapolis. Emmis owns a controlling interest in Digonex, which provides dynamic pricing solutions across multiple industries, as well as Indianapolis Monthly magazine.

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)































Three months ended May 31,













2019

2018 OPERATING DATA:







Net revenues:







Radio

$ 26,385

$ 26,384 All other

1,386

1,622 Total net revenues

27,771

28,006 Station operating expenses excluding







depreciation and amortization expense:







Radio

18,148

17,693 All other

1,629

3,838 Total station operating expenses excluding







depreciation and amortization expense

19,777

21,531 Corporate expenses excluding depreciation







and amortization expense

2,558

2,508 Depreciation and amortization

750

799 Gain on sale of assets, net of disposition costs

-

(32,067)









Operating income

4,686

35,235 Interest expense

(1,481)

(2,641) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

(771) Other income, net

12

16









Income before income taxes

3,217

31,839 Provision for income taxes

701

7,600









Consolidated net income

2,516

24,239 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

846

754









Net income attributable to the Company

$ 1,670

$ 23,485









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic weighted average shares outstanding

12,773

12,483 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

13,293

13,411



















OTHER DATA:







Station operating income (See below)

$ 8,059

$ 6,546 Cash paid for income taxes, net

4,195

369 Cash paid for interest

1,246

2,043 Capital expenditures

244

20









Noncash compensation by segment:







Radio

$ 64

$ 47 All other

1

24 Corporate

330

392 Total

$ 395

$ 463









COMPUTATION OF STATION OPERATING INCOME:







Operating income

$ 4,686

$ 35,235 Plus: Depreciation and amortization

750

799 Plus: Corporate expenses

2,558

2,508 Plus: Station noncash compensation

65

71 Less: Gain on sale of assets, net of disposition costs

-

(32,067) Station operating income

$ 8,059

$ 6,546



















SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:

May 31, 2019

February 28, 2019









Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 2,760

$ 5,438 Total Long-Term Debt, Excluding Nonrecourse Debt

$ 26,669

$ 25,000 98.7FM Nonrecourse Debt

$ 45,613

$ 47,332 Other Nonrecourse Debt

$ 10,095

$ 10,074

